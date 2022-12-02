The Komets’ Joshua Winquist unleashed a blistering shot from the top of the right circle that went between the legs of Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier 4:09 into the third period Friday night. It gave Fort Wayne a seemingly comfortable two-goal cushion.
But it wasn’t enough.
Back-and-forth action ensued, including a goal by the Nailers’ Justin Addamo at 18:23 to complete his hat trick and force overtime. In the 3-on-3 overtime, Wheeling’s Adam Smith got the inside path on Blake Siebenaler and then beat goaltender Rylan Parenteau stick-side for a 6-5 victory at Memorial Coliseum.
Shawn Boudrias had two goals for the Komets, who were ravaged so much by call-ups, illnesses and an injury that they used eight defensemen, including one, Joe Masonius, as a forward – from which he scored a goal in front of 6,675 fans.
Parenteau stopped 28 of 34 shots for the Komets (5-6-4). For the Nailers (8-8-0), Taylor Gauthier turned away 35 of 40 shots in the first half of a home-and-home series that continues 7:10 p.m. Saturday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Wheeling was scoreless on its only power play. Fort Wayne was 1 for 3, getting the Winquist goal for a 4-2 lead.
Wheeling’s Chris Ortiz scored on a 42-footer at 11:24, Boudrias off a rebound at 11:43 for his fourth goal in the last two games, and Addamo after a back-door pass at 14:12.
Addamo polished off his hat trick – tying the game – with Wheeling’s goalie pulled for an extra attacker; Addamo rushed the net and sent the puck through Parenteau’s legs.
It was the Komets’ first outing since maybe their biggest victory of the season, 5-3 over the Toledo Walleye on Nov. 26 at the Coliseum, and Fort Wayne’s roster looked much different. Forwards Drake Rymsha and Samuel Dove-McFalls had been called up to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, forwards Matthew Boudens and Stefano Giliati were sick, and forward Matt Alvaro remained out with a groin injury.
Consequently, the Komets signed forward Tristan Pelletier and defenseman Daniel Maggio. Pelletier was in training camp with Fort Wayne, then played six games with the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Huntsville Havoc, totaling two goals and four points. Maggio, who helped the Komets to the Central Hockey League’s 2012 championship and the ECHL’s 2018 Western Conference finals, played 10 games this season with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder and was scoreless.
Still, the Komets were short-handed enough to need Masonius at forward, where he tied it at 2 – after a nifty crossing pass from Maggio, who played some forward, too – 17:48 into the second period. Just 17 seconds after that, Parenteau made a scintillating stop on a Cédric Desruisseaux shot from 13 feet out.
Boudrias scored his first goal with a one-timer from the slot, for a 3-2 lead, after a no-look pass by Oliver Cooper from behind the Wheeling net 1:24 into the third period.
In the first period, the Komets dominated possession, but a sloppy long-range pass led to an icing call and, just after the ensuing faceoff, the Nailers’ Gianluca Esteves redirected a shot for a 1-0 lead at 19:31.
Wheeling’s Samuel Tremblay had a great chance to extend the lead, but his shot from point-blank range, 3:10 into the second period, was blocked by Parenteau. Seconds later, Gauthier foiled a Tye Felhaber breakaway.
Cooper tied it by coming out from behind the net and sneaking the puck inside the left post at 6:43, but Addamo answered off a rebound 4:24 later for a 2-1 lead.
Notes: With Boudens out of the lineup, Cooper wore an ‘A’ as an alternate captain. … The referee was Alex Normandin.