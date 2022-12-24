When Danylo Shpak first started skating with the Fort Wayne Spacemen this year, coach Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock’s impression was that the 17-year-old hockey player was shy, lacked some confidence and was “shook up a little bit.”
And all of that was understandable.
Shpak came to the U.S. to flee the war in Ukraine – along with his mother and younger brother – hoping that his age wouldn’t be a hindrance to success with the Spacemen. As Shpak lives with a local family that opened its doors, his father, who works in information technology, remains in Ukraine and gets to talk to his son only a couple times a week.
“That’s very difficult,” Shpak said.
But there is plenty of joy, like playing the sport he loves – for a team that happens to be 21-5-0 in United States Premier Hockey League play – while bonding with teammates and enjoying America.
“I really enjoy it,” he said. “I love everything about it.”
And the change in demeanor is something Schrock has noticed.
“It’s been really neat to see him open up.” Schrock said. “I’m sure he misses home and misses his dad, but I do think this team has helped him be able to adjust to what’s going on with him personally.”
The Spacemen, founded in 2019, have built a reputation on welcoming international players. It’s as valuable for those players as it is for the Spacemen’s local skaters, Schrock said, because it gives everyone the feel of major-junior hockey or what they could encounter later in their hockey careers.
Last season, the Spacemen had so many French Canadians that they started playing the Canadian and U.S. anthems before games. This season, their players hail from places such as Kazakhstan, Australia and Russia.
Many of them live in billet housing. One of the Russians, 20-year-old Grigori Koryazhin from Moscow, lives with Schrock and his wife, Morgan.
“I always wanted to play in the States, the whole time I was growing up,” Koryazhin said. “And I want to play in the NHL, hopefully.”
While Shpak’s English was passable enough for a short interview, Koryazhin spoke through a translator. Morgan Schrock recently enrolled him in English classes, though, at least hoping to cut down on how much they have to use Google Translate at the dinner table.
“It’s pretty comical,” Kaleigh Schrock said.
It’s not the first time the Schrocks have billeted a player. The more they’ve done it, the more Kaleigh Schrock has realized he can’t be a coach at the rink and at home.
“I make sure that when I come home, I don’t have my coach’s hat on,” he said. “I think they learn pretty quick that I’m totally different at home. Even if they had a bad day at practice or are in the doghouse at the rink, at home it’s totally different. That took a little bit of time for me to get used to, though.”
Koryazhin notices the differences in Kaleigh Schrock’s personality away from the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, and he appreciates it.
“He’s a different person at home from what he is on the ice, a totally different person,” Koryazhin said. “It’s easier to talk to him about certain things away from (the rink).”
Koryazhin landed with the Spacemen through HPA Sports Management, a player advisory firm that’s led by John Finch, who is also the Spacemen’s general manager. Koryazhin, 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, has 10 goals and 24 points in 26 games as a center. (The Spacemen’s leading scorer, Noah Maine, has 20 goals and 49 points.)
“The hockey here is way faster (than in Russia) and there are more shots,” Koryazhin said. “And it’s just more interesting to play.”
Koryazhin had played away from home before, namely in Slovakia, so adjusting to a new environment like Fort Wayne’s wasn’t as challenging as it might have been.
“It’s good that I have other guys here who speak the same language,” he said. “They help me a lot on the ice, as well as off the ice. And I like to be on a team with guys from different countries and from different states.”
Shpak’s arrival in Fort Wayne was more coincidence than anything. He was preparing to leave Ukraine and sent an email to Schrock, a former captain of the Komets, asking if he knew of a spot for him to play. Shpak’s age was a concern – most of the Spacemen are 19 or 20 – but the team took a flyer on him anyway.
“I don’t feel any younger than the other guys,” Shpak said. “I just feel like another player on the team.”
Shpak, a 5-11, 160- pound left wing, hasn’t played a ton, but he’s got three goals and eight points in 23 games.
“I am more of an all-around forward, so I try to play as well on offense as I do on defense,” he said.
Schrock believes that in a couple of years, Shpak could be a standout.
“He’s very skilled, but he’s very young, so he doesn’t play a ton on our team,” Schrock said. “He fell into our lap and he’ll definitely be a good player in a year or two. His story is kind of cool because he didn’t have any connection with us whatsoever; he just randomly came here.”
Shpak and Koryazhin have common goals: To stay in the U.S., attend tryouts and try to ascend to higher levels.
And that’s what Schrock’s goal is, too, though he admitted there are challenges. One of them is when he has to halt practices to go over concepts with players who maybe didn’t understand his English the first time around. But it’s a small price to pay for success – the Spacemen are on a 14-game winning streak in the regular season – and for changing people’s lives.