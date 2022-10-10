Stefano Giliati, 35, was the oldest player on the ice Monday at Memorial Coliseum. But he was like a rookie in his level of giddiness, joining a team with a storied past and hopes of winning the ECHL’s Kelly Cup, which the Komets captured in 2021.
“I’m super excited,” Giliati said just before the Komets took to the ice for the first practice of their 71st season. “Everybody has been so welcoming. I’ve been here for a week now and have gotten to meet some of the returning players, and the coaches, and the city looks great. The arena is beautiful and from what I hear, the fans are amazing, so I can’t wait to get started.”
Twenty-four players were on the ice and only seven of them – Anthony Petruzzelli, Blake Siebenaler, Marcus McIvor, Matt Alvaro, Tyler Busch, D.J. King and Jordan Martel – had played for Fort Wayne before.
Oliver Cooper, Shawn Boudrias, Tye Felhaber and Scott Allan remained in training camp in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors. Some other players in Condors camp, such as Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha, Mark Rassell, Adam Brubacher, Darien Kielb and goaltender Colton Point, who are all on AHL contracts, could be assigned to Fort Wayne in the future.
“I’m excited. If you look up and down the roster, the coaching staff did a great job recruiting players this year. I don’t personally know a whole lot of the guys yet, but we’ll see how Day 1 goes here and what everybody’s got,” said Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain.
Josh Winquist, one of the bigger offseason signings, will arrive later this week. And the Komets made a last-minute addition to their camp roster – forward Louis Rowe, who was in camp last year.
Fort Wayne lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to the underdog Wheeling Nailers, after the Komets were 40-25-7 in the regular season, the sixth best record in the ECHL and second best in the Western Conference behind the division-rival Toledo Walleye, who lost to the Florida Everblades in the Kelly Cup Finals.
Several changes took place in the offseason – longtime star Shawn Szydlowski was not re-signed and is with the Orlando Solar Bears; league MVP and leading scorer Will Graber is now playing in Europe; players such as Connor Jones and Kellen Jones retired; and the Edmonton Oilers are the Komets’ new NHL affiliate – and there’s not much time for all the new faces to learn the systems and jell.
The Komets have a home-and-home preseason series with the Wheeling Nailers – 7 p.m. Friday in Wheeling, West Virginia, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum – and the regular season opens 7 p.m. Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.
“Anytime there are questions, I want to be there to help them out and get over those growing pains quickly,” Petruzzelli said. “As a leader here, you’ve got to do your best and help get everybody up to speed as quick as you can.”
Coach Ben Boudreau, who spent last week at Bakersfield’s camp, said there’s particular excitement over the new affiliation with the Oilers and Condors. Bakersfield has signed players at the Komets’ behest, such as Rassell, Rymsha and Point, and the belief is Fort Wayne is going to get a lot of more assistance than it did with the Vegas Golden Knights, who are now aligned with the ECHL’s newest team, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
“It’s encouraging right now with how we’ve been involved with Edmonton from the get-go,” Boudreau said. “The communication, top to the bottom, has been excellent. They’ve been asking our input on depth players that they wanted to sign for their organization, who will spend time in Fort Wayne, and you could see there was a heavy influence of Fort Wayne alumni who signed with them and that’s just about communication.
“It’s just a very exciting new affiliation for us with the way they’ve made us feel comfortable. With us, when we get a phone call with who they’re going to send down, we know it’s going to be a quality high-end player.”