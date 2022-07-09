Shawn Szydlowski, who is a free agent in the ECHL after nine seasons with the Komets, confirmed he has signed with another ECHL team.
Szydlowski, 31, had mulled retirement after the Komets opted not to retain his rights last month.
Szydlowski declined to name his new team, preferring it make the announcement, though it’s not clear when that will be.
I don’t want to spoil the team’s thunder either, so all I’ll say, based on what other sources have told me, is that it’s a team in the Eastern Conference.
Szydlowski was the ECHL’s leading scorer and MVP in 2018, when they reached the Western Conference finals. He helped the Komets to the ECHL’s Kelly Cup in 2021.
In May, I’d guessed Szydlowski would end up with the Allen Americans or Toledo Walleye, though I was mostly joking on the latter. When Chad Costello became coach in Allen, I figured Szydlowski would indeed end up there, but it seems I was wrong.
In other news, former Komets player Chase Stewart has signed with the South Carolina Stingrays.