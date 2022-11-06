Drake Rymsha could treat being at the ECHL with a level of disgruntlement, but that’s just not his way.
Sure, he’s played in an NHL game. Yes, he’s clearly got all the tools to be an everyday player in the American Hockey League, and he continually proves that when with the Komets.
But when he’s with Fort Wayne, he embraces the opportunities that come through all the ice time and high-pressure situations in which he’s used.
“You know, I just love hockey. Wherever I am, whether that’s here in Fort Wayne in the East Coast League or in the American League, at the end of the day I’m a hockey player and I just love to play hockey,” Rymsha said.
“So, wherever I am, I’m going to have fun doing what I do.”
Rymsha, 24, has suited up for the Komets 40 times dating back to 2019 and totaled 40 points, including 23 goals.
Along the way, he’s played for the Los Angeles Kings – at the end of the 2020-21 season, when he spent a bulk of time on the Kings’ taxi squad as a reserve during the pandemic – and skated in 64 AHL games for Ontario and Hershey. He accrued one goal and 11 points in those AHL games.
Rymsha has been used more as defensive forward in the AHL, befuddling to people in Fort Wayne who have seen him use his speed to wreak havoc at both ends of the ice, with a physical style to boot. In five games this season with Fort Wayne, he has four goals and five points, and he netted a goal in an overtime shootout in their last game, a 4-3 road victory Tuesday over the Cincinnati Cyclones.
“Drake, right now for us, has been the motor for us every single game. He’s played as hard as he can and he’s had results,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets (1-2-2) play 3 p.m. today against the Iowa Heartlanders (0-6-0) in Coralville, Iowa.
The roster has changed much since the victory at Cincinnati: forward Oliver Cooper and goalie Owen Savory were called to the AHL; forward Jared Thomas was acquired from Norfolk for defenseman D.J. King; defenseman Joe Masonius was claimed off waivers from Kalamazoo; and forward Tyler Busch was dealt to the Heartlanders for future considerations.
Through the Komets’ early season struggles, Rymsha has tried to help captain Anthony Petruzzelli and alternate captains Marcus McIvor and Matthew Boudens get in place the systems and styles that Boudreau wants executed.
Rymsha is under contract to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, one step above Fort Wayne in the Edmonton Oilers’ minor-league system, but is unconcerned with when, or if, he gets called there. He just wants to help Fort Wayne improve its place in the standings.
“I see myself as having a leadership role, leading by example and being a voice in the room,” said Rymsha, a native of Huntington Woods, Michigan. “Obviously, offensively I want to lead, too, so I’m just doing what it takes to help this team win. That’s my goal and that’s what I’m going to strive to do here.”
He’s on a three-game goal-scoring streak and has 27 shots on goal, which going into Saturday night’s games were second most in the ECHL behind Idaho’s Ryan Dmowski. Tye Felhaber was the only Fort Wayne player with more points – seven, all assists.
“Drake plays in all situations,” Boudreau said. “He’s defensively sound, he can move the puck, he’s a great sniper, he’s physical. His game sense is so much higher than anybody else’s, that it makes him that much more valuable. He can skate and he can shoot, he puts it all together, and he’s the complete and total package.”