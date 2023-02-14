Darien Kielb skated into the Iowa Heartlanders’ zone and left a drop pass for Samuel Dove-McFalls, who sent the puck across the ice for Blake Siebenaler to bury a shot from the left circle.
It wasn’t a memorable goal at the time – just the final marker in a Komets 5-2 road victory Jan. 27 – but in hindsight it may have been an important demarcation point in Siebenaler’s season.
In his last nine games, starting with that one at Coraville, Iowa, the Fort Wayne-born defenseman has two goals, a plus-5 rating and has gotten involved in some memorable, momentum-shifting fracases. Unsurprisingly, Siebenaler’s improved play has coincided with the Komets’. They’ve won 8 of 9 heading into this Friday’s road game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
“Siebs is great on the penalty kill, he’s been great 5-on-5, and he’s been finding a way to be a big impact player,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “Anytime he scores, I think it’s an added bonus. But it’s the same Siebenaler we expected in the offseason when we signed him.”
Siebenaler, 26, who was a third-round draft pick of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014, helped the Komets to the ECHL’s 2021 Kelly Cup and is in his third season with the team.
He seemed to epitomize some of the Komets’ early season problems, getting caught up ice a little too often and turning the puck over a little too much, but it certainly wasn't all his fault. The entire roster struggled with those things and, because of call-ups and injuries, Siebenaler was forced into major ice time and situations that weren’t necessarily suited to him.
Now, there’s more talent around him, the team is playing more cohesively, and he’s been able to settle in again to his type of game, which includes speed, solid defense, physicality in the corners and a penchant for opportunistic offense.
“Oh yeah, we’ve been rolling seven defensemen (often) … and that’s a huge help. Ice time is distributed more evenly and we’ve got a great defensive corps,” Siebenaler said. “One to seven, every guy is pulling their weight.”
Siebenaler has totaled four goals, 11 points, a minus-1 rating and 30 penalty minutes in 44 games this season. That included a goal Feb. 5 that was a mirror of his goal nine days before; Tye Felhaber sent him a cross-ice pass for a score from the right circle late in another 5-2 victory over the Heartlanders, this time at Memorial Coliseum.
That completed a wild weekend that saw Siebenaler in the middle of an 11-player fracas with the Kalamazoo Wings, exchanging punches with goaltender Evan Cormier at the Coliseum, then fighting Carson Focht later in a 4-2 victory.
“Things are just starting to come to me, I guess. I’m not doing anything different,” Siebenaler said. “I’m doing the same things. That game against Kalamazoo, I don’t even know what happened, things take place and you’ve just got to take care of business.”
The Komets' defense has been at its best when it has at least one player down from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. The Komets currently have Adam Brubacher, while Alex Peters and Kielb are in the AHL. Having one more of those guys around means Siebenaler gets spelled in high leverage situations.
“Blake’s been steady and he’s benefited from having a deep lineup. That makes for good pairings,” Boudreau said, noting that having AHL talent on the blue line alleviates pressure on even the most experienced defensemen such as Jacob Graves, Marcus McIvor and Joe Masonius.
“We’re not asking them to do impossible things and they’re all feeding off each other.”
Notes: Allen Americans coach Chad Costello was suspended one game by the ECHL for his tirade late in the Komets' 6-1 victory Saturday at Allen, Texas. Costello, incensed over the way referee Marc-Olivier Phaneuf adjudicated a post-whistle fracas, threw things on the ice, slammed the door to the bench and removed and threw his sport jacket while being escorted off the ice.