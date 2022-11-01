The Komets finally got their first victory of the season, though it wasn’t without some nervous moments.
Stefano Giliati and Drake Rymsha had the only goals of an overtime shootout, cementing a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones, who had rallied back from a three-goal deficit in front of 8,423 fans -- most of them schoolkids -- at the Heritage Bank Center for a 10:30 a.m. game.
Since joining the ECHL in 2012, this was the first season in which the Komets (1-2-2) failed to win any of their first four games. Cincinnati (4-0-1) remains the only Central Division team with points in every contest.
Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti stopped 30 of 33 shots, including a Josh Passolt attempt after he split the defense in overtime, and Fanti thwarted Patrick Polino and Emmett Sproule in the shootout.
“Ryan Fanti, you saw it today, he came up with saves that he probably shouldn’t have made and that’s why he’s so highly touted as (an Edmonton Oilers) prospect. We really saw it in the game,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “Without him, we wouldn’t have been in that position (to win) because he really stepped up when we had some breakdowns and were really gripping our sticks to hard there in the third (period).”
Cincinnati’s Beck Warm foiled 33 of 26 shots, including a third-period Samuel Dove-McFalls breakaway. In the shootout, Giliati bested him by faking a slapshot and then feathering the puck into an open net; Warm turned away a Tye Felhaber shot; and Rymsha snapped a 12-foot shot into the top of the net.
“Winning is a lot of fun and we didn’t really give our best performances the first couple (games), so it’s big to get a win today,” Rymsha said. “It’s a weird day, obviously. Playing at 10:30, it’s not a normal game day, but maybe that’s what we needed to get off this losing streak. So it’s a good win, for sure.”
The Komets are off until Sunday’s 3 p.m. game against the Iowa Heartlanders at Coralville, Iowa.
Fort Wayne got three goals during the second period: Rymsha split the defense, took a shot, and got to his own rebound to beat Warm; Benjamin Gagné scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, thanks to a Felhaber pass; and Dove-McFalls scored from the bottom of the left circle during a power play.
Cincinnati answered with a second-period goal from Polino, and third-period tallies by Kohen Olischefski and Passolt, who netted a 44-footer at 6:05.
“We’ve got some great leaders in there,” Boudreau said of the resiliency after it was tied. “They were very vocal about continuing to play the same way and we found a way, as a team, to get it done. There is a relief and I think we saw the true potential of how our team can play when everybody is doing it together.”
The Komets scored on 1 of 7 power-play opportunities, failing to capitalize when Olischefski was penalized for hooking with 20 seconds remaining in the third period. The Cyclones, who defeated the Komets 7-2 at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 22, were 0 for 5.
“We’ve got a veteran group here and there’s no panic on our bench,” Rymsha said. “Obviously, we’d gotten away from our game there, giving up that lead, but we knew that if we just got back to our game then we would be fine. At the end of the day, it took us to a shootout to get the win, but every win counts. There are no pictures on the scoresheet.”
Notes: The referee was Tyler Hascall. … Cincinnati’s Louie Caporusso was assessed a game misconduct in the third period under Rule 23.9, which refers, among other things, to use of “language, taunts or gestures that are deemed discriminatory or derogatory in nature including race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.” A source with the Komets said a homophobic word was directed toward a player. Cincinnati defenseman Jalen Smereck was the victim of a racial taunt that gained international attention while playing last season in the Ukraine. And the Cyclones’ coach, Jason Payne, is one of only two Black head coaches in North American pro hockey, the other being Kalamazoo’s Joel Martin. The ECHL has yet to respond to a request for more information on whether Caporusso could face further discipline.