TOLEDO – Max Milosek was the only person wearing Toledo Walleye gear who won Friday night.
Still donning the mask and pads of his former team, Milosek backstopped the Komets to a lopsided 6-2 victory over their archrival in front of 8,241 fans at the Huntington Center.
“It was weird seeing all the guys on their team, but I tried to keep it civil,” a smiling Milosek said after his Komets debut. “When it started getting heated, I was chirping a little bit. But that’s all on the ice. I still have a lot of friendships with those guys. It’s just on the ice, I’m trying to win hockey games.”
The Komets swept the home-and-home series with their pair of former Toledo goalies – Rylan Parenteau was in net for the 2-1 victory Wednesday – and Fort Wayne (13-8-5) has won eight in row heading into today’s 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve game at Memorial Coliseum against the division-leading Indy Fuel (19-8-1).
Oliver Cooper had a pair of power-play goals in the second period Friday, just after leaving the ice for a spell because he’d been sticked in the groin, and Fort Wayne, which was 2 for 2 on power plays, has netted at least one goal with the man-advantage in 10 consecutive contests. One of Cooper’s goals was set up by Joshua Winquist, who has 20 points during his league-leading 13-game point-scoring streak.
“Our coaches give us a game plan and we’re just executing on the power play and making sure we’re following the systems. Things are going well for us right now,” said Cooper, whose Komets have netted at least one power-play goal in each of the last 10 games, scoring on 16 of 45 (35.6%) opportunities.
Milosek, who was released Dec. 15 by Toledo (12-12-4), signed with Fort Wayne on Dec. 21. Parenteau, who has won his last six starts for Fort Wayne, was acquired from Toledo for an undisclosed amount of cash Nov. 17. (Fort Wayne’s third goalie, Colton Point, is on the injured list with a head injury.)
Milosek, 29, played only one game this season with the Walleye, stopping 17 of 19 shots in a 2-0 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Oct. 29. Last season, he was 13-3-1 with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout, and was the backup as Toledo reached the Kelly Cup finals, after ascending from the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he was the Playoff MVP in 2019 for the Huntsville Havoc.
The Walleye parted with Milosek and Parenteau because they had a glut of netminders. Sebastian Cossa, considered the Detroit Red Wings’ goalie of the future, stopped 18 of 23 shots before he was yanked in the third period Friday. John Lethemon, who is on an American Hockey League contract with the Grand Rapids Griffins, stopped 5 of 6 shots in relief.
“I don’t have any harsh words or anything like that toward those guys,” Milosek said. “They’re all good guys. But deep down, there’s a little fire that I want to beat the Walleye every chance I get because I’m not there anymore.”
Milosek didn’t face a shot during the first 8:30, which included a Toledo power play, and he kept the game scoreless by thwarting a Thomas Ebbing shot from point-blank range at 12:03. Milosek foiled the first 12 shots he faced, but Toledo’s Sam Craggs netted a rebound for a 1-0 lead 6:24 into the second period.
Midway through that period, Cooper left the ice after he was sticked by Riley McCourt, though no penalty was called by referee Tyler Hascall. After the ensuing faceoff, Craggs was penalized for tripping and that set up a power-play goal by Cooper, just back from the locker room to redirect an Adam Brubacher shot at 13:16.
It took only 1:08 for the Komets to take the lead, with Filip Engarås flicking a rebound past Cossa for his fourth goal in the last five games. Cooper made it 3-1 off the rebound at 16:33 and Luka Burzan smacked the puck out of mid-air from just outside the goal crease for a 4-1 lead at 18:27.
In the third period, there were goals by Fort Wayne’s Mark Rassell and Anthony Petruzzelli, one by Toledo’s Ryan Lowney and a fight between Jacob Graves and the Walleye’s Chays Ruddy.
“(Milosek) gave us a chance to win when we weren’t at our best and they were pouring it on us for a bit tonight,” Cooper said. “He held the fort down and to be able to get that win for him was pretty special. We’re all pretty excited for him and are happy to have him on our team now.”
Note: Before the game, the Komets traded defenseman Adam Samuelsson to the Newfoundland Growlers for an undisclosed amount of cash. Samuelsson never played for Fort Wayne after being acquired from the Tulsa Oilers on Dec. 20 for Benjamin Gagné. “We decided he wasn’t the right fit for our team,” general manager David Franke said. … The ECHL announced Nolan Bloyer and Alex Normandin will be the referees at the ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, Virginia, on Jan. 16, and the linesmen will be Brady Fagan and Colin Gates. … The Komets played without Stefano Giliati, Matt Boudens, Colton Point, Marcus McIvor and Tristan Pelletier, all of whom were injured.