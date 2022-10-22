INDIANAPOLIS – There were some magnificent plays, such as goaltender Ryan Fanti’s stop of a second-period breakaway rush, Joshua Winquist stick-handling through a defender to set up a goal, and Tye Felhaber making a no-look pass to set up another.
But there were turnovers galore, defensive lapses and not enough high-quality shots for the Komets, so much so that they dropped the opening game of their 71st season, 7-5 Friday night to the Indy Fuel before an announced crowd of 6,060 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
“It was a pretty ugly hockey game on all fronts,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I didn’t think we generated enough shots. I mean, it’s good we put up five goals, but you’re not going to win many games giving up that many goals.”
Matt Alvaro, Drake Rymsha, Matthew Boudens, Tyler Busch and Marc-Antoine Pépin scored Fort Wayne’s goals. Jan Mandát, Alex Wideman and Bryan Lemos each scored twice for the Fuel.
The Komets fell to 39-26-6 in season-opening games, including a 19-15-4 mark away from Memorial Coliseum, where Fort Wayne plays host to the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. today.
“It was obviously pretty sloppy,” said Alvaro, one of 12 returning players on the Fort Wayne roster. “Our first game as a team, obviously, we were pretty disconnected. If you give up seven goals, like we did, you’re not going to win many games that way. So we’ve got a lot to clean up. But it’s a quick turnaround, which I think is good for us.”
Fanti, who is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, was Fort Wayne’s goaltender and thwarted 24 of 30 shots, including stops of Spencer Watson, Riley McKay, Wideman and Chad Yetman from point-blank range. For Indy, Mitchell Weeks turned away 21 of 26 shots.
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 5 power-play opportunities. Indy was 2 for 4.
With Koletrane Wilson in the penalty box for boarding Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper, the K’s opened the scoring with a power-play goal 2:10 into the first period: Alvaro, at the bottom of the right circle, one-timed Stefano Giliati’s pass from behind the net.
The period developed into a back-and-forth affair with Indy getting goals from Wideman, Lemos and Yetman (power play), while Fort Wayne got Rymsha’s goal thanks to a Marcus McIvor steal and a Felhaber no-look pass from the corner, so the Fuel led 3-2 at the first intermission. There was also an eight-player melee, featuring a fight between Fort Wayne’s Clark Hiebert and Indy’s McKay, which precipitated Yetman’s power-play goal at 16:31.
The Fuel got another power-play goal – and a 4-2 lead – after Seamus Malone sent a pass from behind the Fort Wayne net to Mandát for a one-timer from the left circle 7:49 into the second period.
Things could have gotten out of hand for the Komets, had Fanti not gloved a McKay shot at the end of a breakaway. Frustrated, McKay was caught slashing just after the shot, setting up a power-play goal at 9:29 by Boudens, who benefited from Winquist stick-handling his way around a befuddled Mandát to set up the tally.
The Komets controlled the play early in the third period, until Boudens coughed up the puck at the Indy blue line to set up a 2-on-1 rush and a Yetman goal at 2:29 to put Indy up 5-3. Mandát put a backhand shot from the right circle through Fanti’s legs at 9:44, and Busch answered with a redirection at 12:07.
After a Lemos empty-net goal, Pépin finished the scoring off a rebound at 18:42.
Despite overhauling more than half their roster, the Komets didn’t want to use unfamiliarity as an excuse.
“It can be a factor, but I don’t want to focus on that,” Boudreau said. “I thought their team looked very structured. I thought they played together as a team. You could see at times where we did (good) things, but we had a lot of individuals on their own page tonight.”
Notes: The Komets played without Jordan Martel, Sam Babintsev, Benjamin Gagné, Scott Allan, Louis Rowe and Owen Savory. … The referee was Tyler Hascall. … Boudens was an alternate captain, along with McIvor. Anthony Petruzzelli, of course, was the captain. … Weeks was Wheeling’s backup goalie in the playoffs last season, as a rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves. … The Komets were 3-4-0 last season against Indy. Fort Wayne has won 27 of its last 48 games with the Fuel, including a 17-8-3 mark at Indianapolis.