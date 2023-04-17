Tye Felhaber, who led the Komets in scoring before he was called up to the American Hockey League on March 1, is back with Fort Wayne.
And just in time.
The Komets (34-31-3) begin their best-of-7 playoff series with the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) on the road 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Fort Wayne’s list of injured players is substantial.
“Tye was our leading scorer when he went to the American Hockey League. He did very well in Milwaukee. They like him a lot,” Komets general manager David Franke said Monday. “But they were able to send him back to us because the Nashville Predators didn’t make the (NHL) playoffs and sent a bunch of players to Milwaukee.
“We’re fortunate to get Tye back. He’ll be a huge shot in the arm for us from the forward position and from scoring, too.”
Franke was unable to disclose the entire 24-player postseason roster – it still needs to be approved by the ECHL office – but confirmed that forward Stefano Giliati is out for the rest of the season. He suffered a shoulder/head injury in Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Indy Fuel, which also knocked Matthew Boudens and Noah Gankse from that game with controversial hits.
Giliati was a premier forward when healthy – totaling seven goals and 24 points in 34 games – but missed three long stretches with injuries, namely to his shoulder.
“It’s very frustrating to lose a player like that. But what can you do? You’ve just got to move on,” said Franke, who didn’t agree with the ECHL’s decision to not dole out supplementary discipline to the Fuel for multiple hits Friday.
The Komets lost 5-4 to the Fuel on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum and won the regular-season finale 3-2 at Toledo, Ohio, thanks to a Jake Johnson goal against the Toledo Walleye.
The Komets’ injured list included Boudens, Ganske, Marcus McIvor, Matt Alvaro, Jacob Graves and Tristan Pelletier. It’s believed all could return in the postseason, but the Komets haven’t confirmed that or given a timeline.
Felhaber, 24, has 14 goals and 63 points in 51 games with Fort Wayne. With Milwaukee, he had seven goals and 13 points in 21 games.
The Komets were 4-4-1 in the regular season against the Cyclones, whose roster includes Justin Vaive, a member of the Komets’ 2021 championship team; Luka Burzan, who was with the Komets this season; and Jalen Smereck, a former Komets defenseman.
The Komets have faced teams from Cincinnati in five playoff series dating back to 1956 in the International Hockey League. Fort Wayne has won three of the series with a 15-13 record in games.
In the ECHL postseason, the Komets and Cyclones have met three times: The Komets lost 4-2 in 2014, won 4-3 in 2016 and won 4-1 in 2018.
Note: A celebration of life for Braydin Lewis will be held Friday at Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, at 5 p.m. Visitation will start at 4 p.m. Lewis, a 19-year-old junior hockey player, died Saturday from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. To honor Lewis’ love of hockey, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite jersey or sports apparel. Lewis’ father, Adam, helped the Komets win a United Hockey League championship in 2003. The Komets dedicated their win Sunday to Braydin Lewis’ memory. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carroll High School Champions Together (a program for kids with disabilities), with checks payable to Carroll High School.