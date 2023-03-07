Garrett Van Wyhe hasn’t been with the Komets long – only 19 games – but that’s been a long enough to learn just how multifaceted the 25-year-old forward is.
“Garrett is a forward you can rely on. He can play the left, he can play the right, he can play the middle, he can play the penalty kill,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “The only thing we haven’t done is put him on the power play. But the way he’s been playing, he may get a look.”
See, that’s the thing; the Komets didn’t necessarily expect Van Wyhe to score this much.
But he’s potted six goals with three assists, including a memorable two-goal performance Saturday, when the Komets snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum. Van Wyhe netted the winning goal off the rebound of a Daniel Maggio shot.
Van Wyhe chuckled a little about his offensive production, noting that when he joined the Komets on Jan. 23, as the result of a trade between teams in the higher-level American Hockey League, the Komets assured him goal scoring wouldn’t be his priority.
“(Boudreau) was telling me that he doesn’t need the goal scoring. He has a lot of talented goal scorers on the team,” Van Wyhe said. “But every team needs a role player and I think I found that niche in college, and I’m just trying to do my best and be able to provide something to the team whenever possible. I was able to get two goals (Saturday), but in the next game it could be eating a shot or something like that. Whatever it takes, I just want to win hockey games.”
A native of Seattle, Van Wyhe played for the University of Michigan from 2018 to 2022, totaling 16 goals and 37 points in 135 games. He then signed an AHL contract with the Utica Comets but played only one game for them, spending 22 games this season with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder, getting four goals with two assists.
Utica dealt his rights to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors for playmaking forward Filip Engarås, who had five goals and 14 points in 20 Fort Wayne games and has been a staple in the Utica lineup since the trade.
Looking back, Van Wyhe said playing in the Utica-Adirondack system wasn’t “a good spot” for him, and he was ready for a “change of scenery.”
That the change brought him to Fort Wayne, which is in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with 18 games left in the regular season, made the move that much better.
“Unbelievable,” he said. “It’s nothing but the best here, to be honest. The city’s great, the fans are unbelievable. The organization is top-notch.”
But the Komets (28-21-6), who beat Iowa 5-2 on Sunday, have work to do; they’re 12 points back of the Indy Fuel for third place. Wheeling (23-27-5), which plays at 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum, is nine behind Fort Wayne. As the Komets try to master the low-scoring, gritty games they could see in the postseason, Van Wyhe’s value as a blue-collar player will probably skyrocket.
“I like that phrase, ‘blue-collar,’ that’s a good way of putting it,” he said.
Boudreau called him an unsung hero.
“Since coming over, you can tell that he’s played at a great NCAA program. He’s extremely detailed and the guy can skate, he’s got great competitive spirit and always has a smile on his face,” Boudreau said. “He’s never been negative. Those are the little things. And his on-ice product is simple, but it’s effective. He moves the puck north and has a great game sense.”
Note: The Condors recalled forward Samuel Dove-McFalls from Fort Wayne on Tuesday. He has 10 goals and 29 points in 32 games with Fort Wayne. In 10 games with Bakersfield, he has one goal.