The Komets believe they have the talent to perform better. Now they’ve got to prove it.
“We do have enough talent. We have veteran guys, guys who have been pros for awhile, guys who have won championships here and elsewhere,” forward Mark Rassell said. “We have a lot of talent in the room and we know it. But talent doesn’t mean anything if you can’t do anything with it and we’ve got to find a way to play as a team and get some wins.”
The Komets have a 5-7-5 record – their worst 17-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012 – but still have 55 regular-season games to turn things around. What they’re looking for, above all else, is a greater amount of consistency.
One need only look at what happened in their last game, Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones in an overtime shootout: Fort Wayne looked dreadful early, spotting the Cyclones a three-goal lead, then dominated the second and third periods, with the exception of one long-range goal, before Patrick Polino ended it on an odd-man rush.
“It’s tough to put a finger on why we come out slow,” Rassell said. “Sometimes we come out great and sometimes we come out terribly. We’ve really got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we need to do preparation-wise to be at our best at the start of every game.”
It was clear changes would be made this week – especially with team president Michael Franke voicing displeasure about the team’s lack of effort – and the roster has been strengthened, at least on paper.
The Komets acquired forward Luka Burzan from the Reading Royals on Monday for the rights to Jared Thomas, who hadn’t played for Fort Wayne. On Wednesday, Fort Wayne got the ECHL rights to defenseman Alex Peters, from the Wichita Thunder, and he was promptly assigned to the Komets by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. And on Thursday, the Komets dealt defenseman Clark Hiebert to the Norfolk Admirals for an undisclosed about of cash.
With a demanding weekend schedule on tap, the new-look Komets have an opportunity to show their improvement, though forward Matthew Boudens is out with an undisclosed injury.
Today, the Komets travel to Indianapolis to play the Indy Fuel (14-5-1), who lead the division in points. On Saturday, they play host to the Cyclones (12-2-4), who lead the division with a .778 winning percentage. And on Sunday, the Komets bus to Toledo, Ohio, to face their biggest rival, the Toledo Walleye (7-10-1), which is off to an even more disappointing start than Fort Wayne on the heels of reaching the Kelly Cup finals.
“From a player’s perspective, we’ve got to play as a group,” Rassell said. “When we get disconnected, we spot them goals and it’s just ugly. We have a good roster and need to be able to get some wins.”