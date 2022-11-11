The Komets may be only six games into the season, but coach Ben Boudreau has made it clear to the players they must perform better – starting now – or they could find themselves out of the lineup or a job.
“The internal competition, guys need to understand what they’re playing for,” Boudreau said. “I think that’s very, very important for us.”
The Komets are 1-3-2 heading into today’s 8 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the rival Toledo Walleye (3-2-0), which reached the Kelly Cup finals last season. On Saturday and Sunday, the Komets go on the road to face the Wheeling Nailers (2-4-0), who ousted them from the first round of the playoffs last season.
Fort Wayne has the ECHL’s worst defense with 5.67 goals against per game; one more goal per contest than the second-worst team, the Norfolk Admirals (1-7-0). Fort Wayne’s offense ranks ninth with 3.50 goals per game. The Komets’ last outing was a humbling 7-2 road loss Sunday to the previously winless Iowa Heartlanders (1-6-0).
Drake Rymsha is on a four-game goal-scoring streak, Tye Felhaber has eight assists and the Fort Wayne power play ranks third at 26.9%. That’s about all the good news there is for the Komets, whose only victory came Nov. 1 in an overtime shootout over the division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones (5-0-1).
“We’ve played three games at home and we haven’t won yet. We’ve played six games in the regular season and have yet to win one in regulation,” Boudreau said. “We, as far as a team, need to have better results to feel better about ourselves. But as far as the individuals, too, we need to make sure we have the right personnel here playing. We know this is going to be a big weekend, and we know there are some jobs on the line.”
The Komets are expected to have forward Shawn Boudrias back in the lineup, after he missed the last four games with a knee injury. Forward Samuel Dove-McFalls may be back from injury, too. The American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors called up forward Filip Engarås on Thursday, but they sent defenseman Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne, where he played last season.
Regardless of who’s been in the lineup, the Komets admit their performances have been shoddy. They also believe their issues – giving up odd-man rushes; failing to clear opponents from the crease; being too fancy in the offensive zone – are fixable.
“We know within this locker room that we have a lot more,” captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “Seeing on paper how good of a team we have and that we’re not putting it together, it’s definitely a little upsetting and we’d like to do a lot better.”
Petruzzelli, who would like his team to “get back to Komet hockey,” said the Komets have to be willing to do things like block opposing shots, jostle with opponents and play a less fancy offensive game.
“It’s not always going to be a toe-drag that wins you the game,” he said. “Sometimes, we’ve got to play the long game where we chip the pucks in and try to outwork them down low for a while.”
While Boudreau, assistant coach Olivier Legault, who runs the defense and penalty kill, and general manager David Franke have been under fire from fans for the lackluster start, Petruzzelli said it’s a “matter of the players getting on the same page.”
Asked if the coaches’ systems could be contributing to the problem, Petruzzelli issued a firm denial. But he acknowledged the roster – including 11 players who were with the Komets last season – must jell.
“It comes down to execution, at the end of the day,” Petruzzelli said. “If you look back on it, since Ben Boudreau has taken over our team (in 2019), our systems, they haven’t been a problem for the last three or four years,” Petruzzelli said. “We’ve come out with a championship, been a top team with those systems, and now with all the new guys coming in here, it’s about getting them to learn the system and understand it and just apply it.”
Notes: Tonight is Military Appreciation Night and all active-duty military and veterans can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free ticket offer. … The protocols for entering the Coliseum have changed. The clear-bag policy will no longer be in effect, but bags will still be subject to searches. Large duffel bags and backpacks will not be allowed. Fans will also now have to pass through metal detectors. … The ECHL announced its Hall of Fame class for 2023 will be Mark Bernard, who won two championships as a player with Hampton Roads; Scott Bertoli, who played 507 games with the Trenton Titans; Victor Gervais, who had 462 points in 266 ECHL games with Hampton Roads; and Dana Heinze, the first equipment manager to make it from the ECHL, with Johnstown, to the NHL, where he won four Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. They will be inducted Jan. 16 in Norfolk, Virginia, where the All-Star Classic will be held that day.