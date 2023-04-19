Few people expect the Komets to be successful in the playoffs. Coach Ben Boudreau knows it, understands it and wants his players to embrace the underdog role.
A phrase heard increasingly often around Memorial Coliseum is “Be the Dog” – the players are getting clothes adorned with the slogan – and the belief is that if the Komets forget about outside expectations and the roller coaster of a regular season, and play like they’re capable of, they’ll prove the doubters wrong.
“Our theme is being the underdog, to ‘Be the Dog,’ during the playoffs.There’s no pressure at all because the narrative is that we’re not good enough to beat Cincinnati, so there’s no pressure,” said Boudreau, 38, whose Komets open a best-of-7 series against the the division-champion Cyclones on the road Friday.
Whether they feel the weight of it or not, the Komets’ performance in the playoffs will probably determine the fate of the coaching staff and the nucleus of players.
By most teams’ standards, it was a good regular season. Fort Wayne went 34-31-7 – fourth best in the Central Division and 16th among the ECHL’s 28 teams – and clinched a playoff berth for the ninth straight season (not including 2020, when it would likely would have made the playoffs before the season was cancelled). The Komets ranked second in attendance with 7,740 fans per game, just behind Jacksonville’s 7,749. And there were moments they got international attention, namely Ryan Fanti scoring a goal, Fanti fighting another goalie and Rylan Parenteau’s so-called Scorpion Save.
But Fort Wayne has struggled with penalties, poor starts and inconsistency. A 15-14-7 home record has been particularly irritating for ownership.
The first season of an affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers has been an upgrade over the one with the Vegas Golden Knights – Fanti, Samuel Dove-McFalls, Adam Brubacher and Darien Kielb have been among the players sent to Fort Wayne – but it’s been offset by some Fort Wayne missteps in player recruiting, which led to rebuilding the roster on the fly, and a lack of steady improvement.
Fair or not, a lot of this will go into Boudreau’s evaluation after the season. A good playoff run could change everything, and not just for Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault; longtime players such as captain Anthony Petruzzelli, Matthew Boudens, Blake Siebenaler and Marcus McIvor will also be under the microscope, along with everyone else.
“It’s an important playoff for everybody. For the organization, for Ben and Olivier; they’re at the end of their contracts at the end of the summer and we have a lot invested in this series with Cincy and we’re hoping to do well. The better we do, the better for everybody,” said general manager David Franke, who combines with Boudreau on player personnel decisions.
Franke believes the Komets have a solid chance against the Cyclones (47-16-9), who had the ECHL’s second-best record behind only the record-setting Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3). Franke said he’s encouraged by the recent defensive play and the goaltending tandem of Fanti and Parenteau.
A good way to start would be stealing an early game on Cincinnati ice. Boudreau noted that in the 2021 playoffs – when they were best-of-5 series – the Komets won either Game 1 or 2 on the road in all three series. The point was reinforced last year, when the Komets dropped Games 1 and 2 at the Coliseum, setting up the eventual Game 7 loss to the Wheeling Nailers.
Boudreau was unshaken when asked if this playoff would determine his future with the Komets, even though he has a 134-95-27 record in the regular season and is 12-8 in the playoffs with victories in 3 of 4 series.
“This is my ninth year consecutively on a one-year deal. So that’s nothing new there when it comes to pressure,” said Boudreau, referring to his three years as an assistant with Bakersfield and Norfolk, two years as a Komets assistant under Gary Graham and now four as a head coach.
He also knows that tenures are typically defined by what teams do in the playoffs, not by the regular season.
“The year that we won the championship, if you look at the statistics, we were categorically the best team in (almost) every statistic that was available,” Boudreau said. “But nobody talks about how great a year it was. All they remember is that we won a championship. ... Last year, we had 40 wins and 25 of them came at home. Statistically, we were pretty good. … But nobody talks about the regular season and how good it was. They just remember that we got upset in the first round to Wheeling.
“A lot of success, or at least a little bit of success in the playoffs, that’s the impression that you want to leave. What kind of team did we have come the playoffs? We have an opportunity to write our own story in the new season starting Friday.”
Cincinnati’s coach, Jason Payne, 47, has an 83-48-13 record over two seasons and lost his first playoff series in seven games to the Toledo Walleye. He is 9-9-3 against Boudreau, who understands the stakes but isn’t rattled by them.
“Given the market – being in Fort Wayne, it’s the biggest team, the biggest organization in the league – it’s always going to come with pressure,” Boudreau said. “As players and coaches alike, we’re going to feel that throughout the entire season and that’s nothing new. The expectation every single year is to have success here in Fort Wayne.
“I know this, through experience: Control the factors that we have the ability to control and nothing else, and whatever may be, may be. Given all that, it’s not going to change our daily approach into what we do. We have confidence inside those walls with this group and we’ve just got to find a way to collectively get on the same page and to execute.”