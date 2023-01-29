It was going to take some late-game determination for the Komets to depart Xtream Arena with another victory. That much was clear with the way the Iowa Heartlanders’ goaltender, Hunter Jones, was performing Sunday.
The stick-to-itiveness for the Komets was there. And the winning followed.
Adam Brubacher forced overtime with a short-handed goal from 30 feet out 16:18 into the third period, after Samuel Dove-McFalls took on two defenders, spun and managed to tip a drop pass. In the 3-on-3 overtime, Shawn Boudrias slithered his way through three Heartlanders, tucked the puck underneath Jones and celebrated as it crept just over the goal line.
The 3-2 victory completed a three-game sweep at Coralville, Iowa, for the Komets, who arrived there on a three-game winless streak and having just lost one of their top offensive weapons, Joshua Winquist, to a team in Sweden.
“I think we stuck together. We knew Iowa was going to push hard, but we didn’t give up,” Boudrias said. “We kept being positive on the bench in the third period, even though we were down by one, and we kept pushing. Brubacher got us back to even, we kept working and we played really good.”
Jones, a prospect of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, played all three games in the span of 70 hours and stopped 45 of 48 shots Sunday – the most the Komets have produced in a game this season. That included 10 saves in back-to-back third-period power plays, when Iowa was clinging to a one-goal lead, and a stop of Boudrias on a breakaway.
“It always feels good to get the game winner,” Boudrias said. “Seriously, we just wanted the six points from the weekend, but it was a good feeling to score the game-winner, the OT winner, and I was really happy.”
The Komets (18-14-6) are off until Friday, when they play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at 8 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum, in the first half of a home-and-home series. The Komets then play host to the Heartlanders (7-22-10) on Sunday at 5 p.m.
“We’re building off the way we play for 60 minutes,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Even though we were down late in the game, we just stuck with the game plan. We had almost 50 shots and eventually one of those were going to find their way in. Credit to our guys because we wanted it.”
Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 6 power plays – getting an early Darien Kielb goal from 50 feet out – and Western Conference-worst Iowa, which is in a 0-7-2 rut, was 0 for 4.
Rylan Parenteau, who was in net for the Komets, was no slouch with 32 saves, including an acrobatic third-period stop of a Carson Denomie one-timer and a save on Cole Stallard from point-blank range. Parenteau allowed two goals to Tommy Parrottino, one off a first-period rebound to tie it at 1, and the other at the end of a second-period 2-on-2 rush.
Parenteau (10-4-2) hadn’t played since a 7-4 victory over the Toledo Walleye on Jan. 14, backing up either Ryan Fanti, an Edmonton Oilers prospect, or the now-released Max Milosek in the ensuing five games. Fanti stopped 31 shots in Friday’s 5-2 victory and 42 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 victory, which was decided by a Tye Felhaber third-period goal.
“If you’re looking at the season, whenever another goalie (like Fanti) has gone in and had success for us, Rylan has usually gone in and followed up that performance with a great one,” Boudreau said. “Knowing he had to be great on the heels of Fanti’s success, he just stepped in and reminded us of how he was carrying our team during that big (eight-game winning streak in December). He’s capable and now you feel confident as a coach, no matter who you’re putting in on any given night. They’re going to give you an opportunity to win the game.”
Notes: Jones dropped to 1-10-7, but he’s got a .895 save percentage. … The referees were Rocco Stachowiak and David Lilly. Stachowiak called the games Friday and Saturday alone. The ECHL is using two referees in 25% of games this season. … Forward Conner Jean, who released last week by the Komets, signed with the division-leading Indy Fuel.