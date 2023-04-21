Even with a 3-2 road victory over the Toledo Walleye in Sunday’s regular-season finale, the Komets have lost seven of their last nine games. That doesn’t cause one to brim with confidence over the Komets’ chances in the Central Division semifinals, a best-of-7 series against the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones that begins 7:30 p.m. today at the Heritage Bank Center in Ohio.
“It’s not the way you want to finish. It’s not something where you should think you can just turn on a switch, but it’s something that we’re going to have to do come (the series),” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.
This Fort Wayne team is less than two years removed from a championship and has proved over stretches this season – including an eight-game winning streak in December and winning 9 of 10 in January and February – that it’s capable of great things.
But it’s also been dreadful at times, prone to hideous starts, taking a league-high 20.14 penalty minutes per game, and allowing odd-man rushes galore.
Which Komets will we see in the postseason? That’s the million-dollar question, but the players are confident they can – and will – flip that switch and test the Cyclones.
“Oh, 100%. That group that we have in there, we know we can do some great things,” said Oliver Cooper, who was voted MVP by his teammates last week. “I think we’re a team that thrives in those physical-style hockey games you see in the playoffs. I’ve got confidence in this group. We believe in ourselves and we’re going to keep chipping away.”
The Komets have faced teams from Cincinnati in five playoff series dating back to 1956 in the International Hockey League. Fort Wayne has won three of the series with a 15-13 record.
In the ECHL postseason, the Komets and Cyclones have met three times: The Komets lost 4-2 in 2014, won 4-3 in 2016 and won 4-1 in 2018. The Komets went on to the playoff semifinals in 2016 and 2018. The Cyclones haven’t been beyond the second round since the 2014 Kelly Cup finals.
Last year, Fort Wayne lost in seven games to the Wheeling Nailers in the first round, and Cincinnati fell in seven to the Walleye.
Fort Wayne (34-31-7) has been ravaged by injuries lately. Stefano Giliati is out for the season with a shoulder injury, while Matthew Boudens, Marcus McIvor, Jacob Graves and Tristan Pelletier are questionable for Game 1. The roster has been bolstered in the past two weeks with the signings of rookies Jake Johnson and William Provost, and the return of Tye Felhaber from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.
Cincinnati (47-16-9), which closed the regular season on a 23-4-2 run, is trumpeting the depth of its lineup heading into the series.
“A strength is the depth of our team and I don’t even necessarily mean scoreboard depth,” said Cincinnati captain Justin Vaive, a member of the Komets’ 2021 Cup team. “I think, obviously, (all our scoring) has played a big factor in our success, but we’ve had the ability to kind of stay in games and squeak out wins when our top guys aren’t on the scoreboard. I think overall, it’s just the ability of guys to take that next-up attitude.”
While the Komets’ streakiness has befuddled coaches, ownership and fans alike this season, the silver lining is that Fort Wayne has shown it can catch fire and could maybe do so in this series.
“Fortunately for us in a way, we’re a pretty streaky team. We may (sometimes) go out a couple games and lose, but now we’ve won one and we’re going to keep riding that into the playoffs,” Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “Come Game 1 of the playoffs, the switch goes on or it doesn’t. If it doesn’t go on, we’re going to be going home. But we’ve got a lot of resilient guys in the room and everyone’s starting to understand what we’ve got to do to be a winning team in the playoffs here.”