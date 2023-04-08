The Komets made it interesting, getting goals from Andy Willis, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Anthony Petruzzelli, but an early three-goal deficit was too much for them to overcome and they lost 4-3 to the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night at Wheeling, West Virginia.
“If we ever found a way to start with the lead, to play with the lead, I think we’d be a pretty dangerous team,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “(But) it doesn’t happen that often and we need to find a way to make it happen. It’s an unfamiliar feeling at this point and we need to figure out how to play with the lead and not have to come from behind every single game.”
Willis' score was his first goal in the professional ranks, in his eighth game out of Lindenwood University. But the Nailers’ Matt Koopman, Sebastian Dirven and David Jankowski also scored their first pro goals, while Tyler Drevitch also found the back of the net, in front of 2,992 spectators at WesBanco Arena.
“It was the same type of loss that we’ve had almost every single time – too many penalties in the first period and then we have to play from behind, then we dominate the second half of the game,” Boudreau said. “But we lost the game in the first seven minutes. That’s what it came down to.”
Fort Wayne (33-28-7) finished the season series 7-3-1 against Wheeling (28-36-5), which upset the Komets in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
Saturday’s game had little tangible meaning for Fort Wayne, which is locked into the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division and will face the division champions – likely the Cincinnati Cyclones – in a best-of-7 first-round series. Wheeling has been eliminated from playoff contention.
There are four more regular-season games for Fort Wayne, beginning 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings, and the Komets would love to build some momentum after losing four of their last five games.
Wheeling’s goalie, Brad Barone, stopped 33 of 36 shots. Fort Wayne’s Rylan Parenteau stopped 30 of 34, but he allowed three goals on the first five shots he faced as the Komets endured yet another frustratingly poor start.
Wheeling scored on 1 of 5 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 4.
The Komets played without a bevy of their top players – including Tye Felhaber, Matt Alvaro, Marcus McIvor, Matthew Boudens, Daniel Maggio, Stefano Giliati and Adam Brubacher – because of American Hockey League call-ups, injuries, and the desire to get them some rest.
The injury to McIvor, suffered in Friday’s 5-2 victory over Kalamazoo at the Coliseum, is particularly concerning. McIvor, who is Fort Wayne’s top defenseman – he’s got two goals, 18 points and a team-best plus-23 rating – reinjured a shoulder and will be reevaluated in the coming days.
The Komets’ recently signed rookie forwards – Willis, William Provost and Jackson Pierson – were forced into high-leverage situations Saturday and totaled one goal, two assists and five shots, but they also had defensive lapses that helped set up three Wheeling goals, combined to go minus-2 and had a costly penalty.
“That’s part of the frustration with the learning process,” Boudreau said. “In games like this, you want to win, but you also want these new guys to have the opportunity to make a difference.”
Fans probably don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this point, but the Komets again gave up the game’s first goal when Koopman scored off the rebound of a shot that hit the crossbar. The Komets have given up the first goal in 20 of the last 23 games, and in 44 of 68 games this season, going 19-19-6 when they’ve done so.
Also familiar was that it came on the first shot the Komets faced, 1:28 into the first period, and that it was soon followed by a minor penalty, on the Komets’ Joe Masonius. Fort Wayne leads the ECHL in penalty minutes (19.46 minutes per game) and minor penalties (437).
With Masonius serving his interference penalty, Dirven scored at 6:11. And Drevitch scored off a rebound at 6:49 for a 3-0 lead.
Fort Wayne’s Willis netted the only goal of the second period – with less than a second remaining – when he got to the rebound of a Garret Van Wyhe wraparound attempt.
Just 1:46 into the third period, Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper fought Wheeling’s Peter Laviolette. The Komets soon got a 5-on-3 power play for 1:25, but they generated only three shots on goal and failed to score. And Wheeling’s Jankowski scored from between the circles for a 4-1 lead at 5:12.
Laviolette, still angry with Cooper, dumped him and took a tripping penalty at 10:22. That set up a power-play goal by Dove-McFalls on a 45-foot slapshot at 11:23. And just 14 seconds later, Petruzzelli scored from between circles, after Provost stole the puck in the corner and fed him.
Provost took a penalty for high-sticking 37 seconds later, crushing some of the Komets’ momentum, and they weren’t able to force overtime despite showing their usual resiliency.
“We’ve been talking about the resiliency all year,” Boudreau said. “It’s been very rare that we’ve given up. But it’s an all-too-familiar situation where we were almost used to playing (from behind early). If we were playing 40-minute hockey games, we could just come from behind and it’s something we’re looking at almost every single night.”