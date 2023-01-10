It’s easy to look backward with this season’s Komets, especially as they’re in the midst of a three-game losing streak that has stalled the momentum they’d built in December.
Can the Komets get back to being the team that rattled off eight games in a row? That squad peppered opposing nets with quality chances – paced by Joshua Winquist and Tye Felhaber – while the power play was a juggernaut, the defense stingy and the overall product exciting.
Or are the Komets destined to be the disjointed team of the first 18 games? That group was 5-8-5, Fort Wayne’s worst start since joining the ECHL in 2012, and the common refrain was that they played too much like individuals and not enough like a cohesive unit.
Fort Wayne’s captain, Anthony Petruzzelli, isn’t much interested in looking back for comparisons. He just wants the Komets (13-11-5) to get on the same page starting 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-3).
Asked if he’s concerned that the early season habits have returned – things like not being ready to go when games start; too many lackadaisical turnovers; or not enough physical play – Petruzzelli said: “Obviously, there have been a few mistakes – we’re going now on a three-game skid – but we don’t want to take a look back. We want our eyes going forward. How do we improve? How do we get going for Wednesday?”
When the Komets are “dialed in” with their systems, Petruzzelli said, they’re a formidable team. Facing four games in five nights – culminating with Sunday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute game against the Indy Fuel – the Komets need to break out of their recent doldrums heading into the all-star break.
“It’s just getting back to those simple things that we talk about day in and day out. That will make a huge difference,” Petruzzelli said.
It’s frankly too easy to analyze the Komets’ losing streak as a simple reversion to early season habits. ECHL coaches, Fort Wayne’s Ben Boudreau included, usually avoid talking much about injuries and call-ups because they can perceived as excuses when every team is dealing with them, but the Komets’ roster has been ravaged in recent weeks.
The following players were part of the eight-game winning streak and are now injured: forwards Stefano Giliati and Tristan Pelletier, and defensemen Marcus McIvor and Jacob Graves. Called up to the American Hockey League were forward Luka Burzan, plus defensemen Alex Peters and Adam Brubacher.
“You could say it’s an excuse, but it’s the reality,” Boudreau said. “We’re not the same (roster) that we were two weeks ago. We do have holes in those positions. The Januarys and the Februarys, you know you’re going to experience call-ups and you’re going to experience injuries, but it’s just tough to replace everybody all at once. That’s a lot of bodies out of the lineup the last two weeks.”
The Komets have been trying to rebuild their roster again, acquiring players such as Carson Vance, Mackenzie Dwyer and Max Balinson, and they got forward Drake Rymsha back from Bakersfield of the AHL, but the Komets have still been playing short of full 19-player lineups as they try to jell.
“I think it’s just about giving a little bit more of yourself,” Petruzzelli said.
Boudreau wants less individualistic play – a mantra familiar from the opening 18-game stretch – and said many players in Saturday’s brutal 8-2 loss at the Coliseum to the Toledo Walleye “wanted to be on their own page” and “weren’t buying in.”
“There might be two or three playing the right way, but you’re not going to win if there are (only) two or three guys going. You’ve got to have a full team,” said Boudreau, whose Komets are in fifth place in the Central Division, 14 points back of the first-place Fuel, with 43 regular-season games remaining.
“You’ve got to have five guys on the ice on the same page. We saw that during the eight-game win streak. During the last three games, we’ve gotten away from playing any sort of team structure, any sort of buy-in. All the losses earlier in the year, it was reminiscent of how we played: some guys want to be on their own page, some guys weren’t buying in. …
“For me as a coach, I’ve got to find a way to reel them back in and show them those mistakes that we’re making. We can sit here and cry about it, or we can do something about it. We’ve got to find a way to do something about it.”