It started with a more blue-collar, less finesse style of play. Then, the Komets started attacking the opposing nets and getting redirection goals. They also started pouncing on turnovers, instead of coughing up the puck so often themselves. Timely goaltending helped.
That was the recipe for the Komets’ 2-0-1 run over the weekend – tempered by Sunday’s 6-5 overtime loss to the division-leading Indy Fuel – which came on the heels of a four-game losing streak that had renewed pessimism about this Fort Wayne team.
Will this be just the latest piece in what’s become roller-coaster type of season? Or can the Komets (15-12-6) sustain their latest spot of good play and cease to be a question mark? That’s the concern heading into the break for today’s 7 p.m. ECHL All-Star Classic at Norfolk, Virginia, where Tye Felhaber will be the Komets’ representative.
The Komets seem headed in the right direction again, but still have plenty to work on, a point reinforced Sunday when they coughed up leads of 4-2 and 5-4, failed to score on two late power plays, and lost on a Cameron Hillis goal with Daniel Maggio in the penalty box for colliding with goaltender Cameron Gray’s head.
Indy scored on 2 of 5 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 6.
“Honestly, I thought we played really well. We just made a couple of mistakes that cost us in the third period, but overall I think we did really well. We had a bit of a losing streak going and I think we’ve turned the corner,” Felhaber said. “We can’t really let that bug us. … We’re trying to win the week right now and we did that. It sucks losing, but I really think we’re turning in the right direction.”
Gray stopped 34 of 39 shots. Indy (25-10-1) got two goals apiece from Luc Brown and Spencer Watson. Chad Yetman tied it at 5, capitalizing on a Fort Wayne turnover 12:06 into third period, after Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper converted a turnover into a goal at the other end.
Fort Wayne’s Max Milosek stopped 28 of 34 shots, Drake Rymsha scored twice and Felhaber and Matt Alvaro also found the net in front of 8,317 fans at Memorial Coliseum for the second Dr. Martin Luther King Tribute Game. The Komets held an MLK Night last season – they’re believed to be the only pro hockey team to have done it – and wore MLK jerseys Sunday that were auctioned off to benefit Healthier Moms and Babies, whose goal is to improve the outcome of pregnancies in Allen County by offering health education and services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and families.
The Komets’ already depleted roster took a hit when their leading scorer, Joshua Winquist, fell ill before the game. He had three goals and two assists in Saturday’s 7-4 road victory over the Toledo Walleye. The Komets were also without Luka Burzan (American Hockey League call-up), Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Marcus McIvor (hip), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed), Jacob Graves (finger), Tristan Pelletier (undisclosed) and Colton Point (head).
“I thought we played a really good game. We had our opportunities. They cashed in on theirs and we didn’t execute on our power play,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “Ultimately, that was the difference in the game in that extra frame. … That’s all she wrote. But to get to that point, I thought our response was good after giving up the (game’s) first goal. We were a little bit too much on our heels for the first 10 minutes of the third period (with a lead), but I’m so proud of the guys for getting five out of six points this weekend.”
Notes: Shawn Boudrias’ jersey sold for the most at auction at $1,022, followed by Cooper's at $1,009, Boudens' at $900 and Anthony Petruzzelli's at $850. … The Southern Professional Hockey League’s Peoria Rivermen released Louie Rowe in the wake of homophobic social media tweets directed at the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings, who had rainbow ice last week as part of a “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. Rowe tweeted: "I knew the K-Wings were soft but I didn't know they were gay, trans and soft." Rowe played six games this season for the Komets and was released Dec. 5.