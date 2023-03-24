Good news, bad news situation really.
On a night teams things fell nicely for the Komets around the division – Toledo, Indy and Wheeling all lost – Fort Wayne rallied from an early deficit to gain a point in the standings. But it could have been two points, had Fort Wayne not squandered a late two-goal lead in a 6-5 loss to the Rapid City Rush in an overtime shootout Friday before 7,106 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
“All week, we had focused on playing good defensive hockey. And at times, I thought we did, I thought we buckled down at times. But if you look at the scoreboard at the end of the game, we’ve given up six goals (and) 31 shots, and we had three turnovers in the last two minutes. We still took five minors,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.
“But still, we scored five goals and you’ve should be coming out of that with a win. We had a two-goal lead there in the third period. It’s disappointing, it’s frustrating. We want to be playing our best hockey heading into the playoffs. But defensively, right now, we’re finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win. It’s frustrating.”
Rapid City (30-30-1), which is battling to get into the Mountain Division playoffs, won its sixth straight game. Fort Wayne (30-24-7), close to locking up a Central Division berth, lost its third in a row.
Keanu Yamamoto and Blake Bennett scored the only goals of the best-of-3 shootout. Fort Wayne’s Andy Willis and Drake Rymsha failed to convert.
Oliver Cooper scored twice during regulation time for the Komets, who also goal goals from Daniel Maggio, Adam Brubacher and Shawn Boudrias before squandering the 5-3 lead in the last half of the third period.
“I thought we did a good job of coming back early, after they scored,” Brubacher said. “But obviously, when we’re up by two like that, closing it out in the third – those are the types of games that you’ve definitely got to close out coming into the playoffs.”
The Komets, who have 11 games to play in the regular season, play host to the Rush again 7:30 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday. Fort Wayne pulled to within 10 points of Indy for third place in the Central Division. Wheeling is 12 points back of Fort Wayne for the fourth and final playoff slot.
As it stands now, the Komets would face the division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones in the best-of-7 first round, but right now they’re focused on fixing defensive deficiencies before worrying about playoff opponents.
“Going into the playoffs, that’s the main thing,” Brubacher said. “If we can lock it down defensively, the goals will come. They have all season and that’s kind of been our Achilles heel, the defensive side, and it showed tonight late in the game.”
It was Fort Wayne goaltender Rylan Parenteau’s first action since a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at the Coliseum on Feb. 5. He was soon called up to the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks, though he suffered a lower-body injury with them and never played before his return to the Komets on March 15. Parenteau backed up twice last weekend.
Parenteau finished Friday with 26 saves. Rapid City’s Adam Carlson also stopped 26 shots.
Parenteau had a couple of big early saves, including one on an Alex Aleardi breakaway. But Aleardi was tripped up a split-second after that chance, by Fort Wayne’s Jacob Graves, and that set up Rapid City’s Max Coatta’s power-play goal from the left circle for a 1-0 lead 8:12 into the first period.
Aleardi, who helped the Florida Everblades to the Kelly Cup last season, was born in Fort Wayne but only lived here for about two years before moving to Farmington Hills, Michigan. This was his first game at the Coliseum since he was with the Evansville Icemen in 2013-14.
Fort Wayne’s Maggio, who failed to score on two chances from point-blank range in the game’s opening minute, didn’t miss when he swiveled and fired from the left circle at 13:34, tying it at 1.
After Rapid City’s Jimmy Soper scored during a 2-on-1 rush 3:06 into the second period, Brubacher tied it with a blistering slapshot from just inside the blue line at 6:43. That came after Fort Wayne’s Garrett Van Wyhe was tossed from the faceoff, Matthew Boudens won the draw in his place, and Willis got his first pro assist by swiping the puck back to Brubacher.
With former Komets forward Logan Nelson in the penalty box for hooking Darien Kielb, Cooper netted a power-play goal by redirecting an Anthony Petruzzelli shot for a 3-2 lead at 12:06. But the Rush’s Yamamoto answered at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 17:21.
Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Rapid City was 1 for 6.
Boudrias swiveled to chip in the rebound of a Marcus McIvor shot that had caromed off the crossbar, putting the Komets up 4-3, and Cooper netted a short-handed goal a minute later after a Jacob Graves shot popped out behind Carlson and landed at Cooper’s feet.
Yamamoto scored a nearly identical goal at 11:39 and Rapid City’s Brett Gravelle forced overtime by scoring from the right circle at 17:54.
“Collectively, as a group, we’ve got to find a way to get it done. Giving up five goals a game, six goals a game, isn’t going to get it done,” Boudreau said. “That’s the frustrating part is the defensive side of it. I think it’s frustrating because we put so much focus into it these last two weeks.
Notes: The referee was Logan Gruhl, the son of former Komets player Scott Gruhl. … Former Komets goalie Pat Nagle was in net for the Reading Royals’ 4-2 road victory over the Toledo Walleye, snapping the Walleye’s winning streak at 18 games. Toledo is in second place in the division. … The Walleye went ahead and announced a potential Komets playoff schedule, even though Fort Wayne hasn’t clinched a playoff spot and hasn’t announced the schedule from its end. If the Komets face the Walleye in the best-of-7 first round, it will be April 21 and 22 at Toledo; April 25, 28 and 30 at the Coliseum, then May 2 and 3 at Toledo. It’s almost equally possible the Komets face Cincinnati and Toledo plays Indy. … The Komets played without Tye Felhaber (with Milwaukee of AHL), Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Scott Allan, Noah Ganske and Corbin Kaczperski.