ECHL: Atlanta Gladiators v Orlando Solar Bears

Shawn Szydlowski skated for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears last season, after he starred for the Komets for nine seasons.

 Fernando Medina | Courtesy Orlando Solar Bears

On the latest episode of THN on the 'E', the podcast I co-host for The Hockey News, we delved into ranking the nicknames of all 28 ECHL teams.

How did we arrive at the following rankings? We felt nicknames should be unique, memorable, roll of the tongue and be good for marketing. In most cases, it should convey excitement or ferocity and feel like a good hockey name.

From worst to first, our rankings were as follows (full explanations of why are, of course, within the episode, and we're not accounting here for logos or uniforms, just nicknames):

28. Jacksonville Icemen

27. Adirondack Thunder

26. Wichita Thunder

25. Allen Americans

24. Kalamazoo Wings

23. Tulsa Oilers

22. Trois-Rivières Lions

21: Iowa Heartlanders

20: Atlanta Gladiators

19. Kansas City Mavericks

18. Cincinnati Cyclones

17. Utah Grizzlies

16. Indy Fuel

15. Norfolk Admirals

14. Reading Royals

13. Maine Mariners

12. Rapid City Rush

11: Worcester Railers

10. Wheeling Nailers

9. Idaho Steelheads

8. Toledo Walleye

7. South Carolina Stingrays

6. Fort Wayne Komets

5. Newfoundland Growlers

4. Savannah Ghost Pirates

3. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2. Florida Everblades

1. Orlando Solar Bears

