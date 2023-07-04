On the latest episode of THN on the 'E', the podcast I co-host for The Hockey News, we delved into ranking the nicknames of all 28 ECHL teams.
How did we arrive at the following rankings? We felt nicknames should be unique, memorable, roll of the tongue and be good for marketing. In most cases, it should convey excitement or ferocity and feel like a good hockey name.
From worst to first, our rankings were as follows (full explanations of why are, of course, within the episode, and we're not accounting here for logos or uniforms, just nicknames):
28. Jacksonville Icemen
27. Adirondack Thunder
26. Wichita Thunder
25. Allen Americans
24. Kalamazoo Wings
23. Tulsa Oilers
22. Trois-Rivières Lions
21: Iowa Heartlanders
20: Atlanta Gladiators
19. Kansas City Mavericks
17. Utah Grizzlies
16. Indy Fuel
15. Norfolk Admirals
14. Reading Royals
13. Maine Mariners
12. Rapid City Rush
11: Worcester Railers
10. Wheeling Nailers
9. Idaho Steelheads
8. Toledo Walleye
7. South Carolina Stingrays
6. Fort Wayne Komets
5. Newfoundland Growlers
4. Savannah Ghost Pirates
3. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2. Florida Everblades
1. Orlando Solar Bears