The Kelly Cup playoffs are upon us and there are a slew of great series that will start as soon as Wednesday. The Idaho Steelheads, who went 58-11-3 in the regular season, are the overwhelming favorites on paper. But anything can happen in playoff hockey. Even inconsistent Fort Wayne could surprise some people.
Here are my picks for every best-of-7 ECHL series and who will win it all ...
Central Division Semifinals
Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-7)
Winner: Cyclones, 4-2
Why: The Komets have the talent to win this series. And they’ve got the experience, with five players left from the 2021 Kelly Cup team. But it’s hard to trust they’ll avoid their usual pitfalls – slow starts and penalties – though they’ve played better lately. A hot goalie, Ryan Fanti or Rylan Parenteau, would certainly help. The Cyclones have a lot of firepower, won the regular-season series 5-2-2, and have great goaltending with Beck Warm and Mark Sinclair. The Komets haven’t played well at home this season, with a 15-14-7 record, and that really doesn’t bode well for an upset bid.
Toledo Walleye (45-19-8) vs. Indy Fuel (43-24-5)
Winner: Walleye, 4-1
Why: The Walleye is so talented it didn’t have room for players such as Mitchell Heard and Ryan Lowney on its playoff roster. Adding T.J. Hensick late in the season took the offense to the next level and Toledo has got an impressive goaltending tandem of John Lethemon and Sebastian Cossa. The Fuel, under coach Duncan Dalmao, has made massive strides in its play this season and won’t be an easy out. But it was 1-4-1 against the Walleye in the regular season and that doesn’t bode well.
Mountain Division Semifinals
Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)
Winner: Steelheads, 4-0
Why: The Steelheads had the best regular season of any ECHL team – ever – and is just as impressive defensively as offensively. More so, probably. Idaho was 14-4-0 against Utah in the regular season. Even if Remi Poirier remains in the AHL, the Adam Scheel-led goaltending will be tough to overcome and the Idaho defense, led by Owen Headrick, Matt Register and Patrick Kudla, is simply awesome even in the offensive end and on special teams.
Allen Americans (37-32-3) vs. Kansas City Mavericks (34-30-8)
Winner: Americans, 4-1
Why: The Americans’ lineup is so offensively formidable – with Hank Crone, Jack Combs, Liam Finlay and Colton Hargove – that it’s hard to imagine the Mavericks overcoming it. But Allen’s coach, Chad Costello, is going to have to make sure his team plays disciplined and stays out of the penalty box, otherwise it’s opening the door for the Mavericks to have a chance.
South Division Semifinals
South Carolina Stingrays (45-22-5) vs. Florida Everblades (38-25-9)
Winner: Stingrays, 4-3.
Why: The Everblades won’t be an easy out – they’re the defending champions with the ECHL’s All-time leader in playoff victories, coach Brad Ralph – but the Stingrays showed late in the season, against top-notch competition, that they have a deep and multi-faceted roster. The goaltending of Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall will be on display here. Florida, which also has great netminding (Cam Johnson!) was 7-2-1 in the regular-season series, though, and this will be a battle.
Jacksonville Icemen (44-23-5) vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits (40-23-9)
Winner: Swamp Rabbits, 4-3
Why: Weird series. Both teams are good at home – Jacksonville is 22-12-2, Greenville 22-9-5 – but you can disregard that in this particular series, if you go by history. In the regular season, the Icemen won 5 of 6 road games and the Swamp Rabbits 4 of 5. And this is a 2-2-1-1-1 formatted series. Greenville coach Andrew Lord, who has a 6-8 record in the postseason, finally has the talent to match his experience, though, and the Icemen could be in trouble.
North Division Semifinals
Reading Royals (41-25-6) vs. Maine Mariners (42-27-3)
Winner: Royals, 4-2
Why: Reading has a more talented lineup from top to bottom – keep an eye on forward Charlie Gerard and defenseman Mason Millman – and Pat Nagle in net is the real X-factor here. The former Komets goalie has been to the finals, with Toledo, and has so much experience that nothing is going to rattle him. But don’t sleep on the Maine goaltending; Michael DiPietro and Francois Brassard are higher-level talents and could put on a show, too.
Newfoundland Growlers (48-22-2) vs. Adirondack Thunder (32-29-12)
Winner: Newfoundland, 4-1
Why: The Thunder has been one of the league’s best stories, squeaking into the playoffs with a great last couple months. But the Growlers are stacked offensively – Zach O’Brien and Pavel Gogolev, for example – and have one of the best home-ice advantages in the league. It’s going to be too much for Adirondack to handle.
Central Division Finals
Cincinnati Cyclones vs. Toledo Walleye
Winner: Walleye, 4-2
Why: The teams match up well in a lot of respects. Both have great goaltending. Both have experience. Both have offensive firepower. Both can be a little streaky, mostly good streaky but sometimes bad streaky. A difference here is the coaching; Toledo’s Dan Watson has made two finals and this might be his best chance to win a Cup before, possibly, moving up to the AHL. Jason Payne, though, has done an incredible job with the Cyclones, who have historically underachieved, and this could be a whopper of a set of games. If there's a lot of special-teams play, all bets are off.
Mountain Division Finals
Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans
Winner: Steelheads, 4-2
Why? Idaho’s mighty defense will get all it can handle in this series, but it’s proved that it, above all other teams, knows how to solve the Americans. In the regular season, Idaho was 8-0-0 against Allen and it’s tough to argue with that. Allen has a shot if it stays out of the penalty box, but it's game is largely about transition play and catching defenses snoozing; that's not easy against Idaho.
South Division Finals
South Carolina Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Winner: Stingrays, 4-3
Why? The teams split the 10-game regular-season series but South Carolina made a big statement down the stretch, winning 11 of its last 13 games and taking out some mighty foes like Toledo and Cincinnati. It should be noted, though, that South Carolina’s late schedule included a 7-1 loss to the Swamp Rabbits. Coach Brenden Kotyk has done a great job getting the best out of the Stingrays, who seem to have a different player step up every night.
North Division Finals
Newfoundland Growlers vs. Reading Royals
Winner: Royals, 4-2
Why? Reading showed during the regular season it can beat Newfoundland. It was 5-3-2 in the season series. The Royals have a deep lineup, are good in transition, have the goaltending and will burn you with their offensive defensemen. Travel to Newfoundland is always a factor, but the Royals should know how to deal with that; they won 2 of 3 there in March and finished the regular season with back-to-back victories over the Growlers in Pennsylvania.
Western Conference Finals
Idaho Steelheads vs. Toledo Walleye
Winner: Walleye, 4-3
Why? Maybe I’m just itching to pick a big upset, but Idaho, for all its impressiveness this season, hasn’t faced a team like the Walleye. The Steelheads have beat up mostly on divisional opponents and whoever comes out of the Central Division is going to be more battle-hardened and give them a test. Toledo got a bevy of talent from the AHL this week and its roster is remarkable on paper. The goaltending has to hold up, though. This series will be determined by transition plays and Toledo’s big shooters, like Brandon Hawkins, facing an elite defense.
Eastern Conference Finals
Reading Royals vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Winner: Stingrays, 4-3
Why? If Reading had home-ice advantage, I might feel differently about it. But I really like the Stingrays’ goaltending and their forward group. They made some savvy moves down the stretch, such as picking up forward Max Humitz, and the Stingrays aren’t afraid to play a physical style that could test the Royals. South Carolina’s 25-9-2 home record can’t be ignored here.
Kelly Cup Finals
Toledo Walleye vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Winner: Stingrays, 4-2
Why? There are a lot of reasons to pick the Walleye here. They have home-ice advantage. Their coach, Dan Watson, is facing his less-experienced former player, Brenden Kotyk. And the Stingrays, if you follow my script, will have already endured three, grueling seven-game series. But I’m sold on the South now being the ECHL’s toughest division, the Stingrays won 4-1 in Toledo this month and their lineup with players like Bear Hughes and Josh Wilkins, to me, is a little more cohesive in how it plays, albeit lighter on overall talent. Teams that play physically, but stay out of the box, are the ones who succeed against Toledo and I see South Carolina being able to pull that off.