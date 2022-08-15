The Kalamazoo Wings announced they've hired Joel Martin as their head coach, making him the second Black head coach in North American professional hockey. The other is also in the ECHL, in the same division, with Cincinnati's Jason Payne.
Martin, a 39-year-old former goaltender, was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame as part of the 14th class in 2022. He ranks third in ECHL history in goalie appearances (394), second in minutes played (22,962), fifth in wins (200) and is tied for eighth in shutouts (15).
Martin was an assistant coach under Nick Bootland, who recently left after 13 seasons to become an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears.