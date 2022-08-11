Nick Bootland, who had coached the Kalamazoo Wings for 13 seasons, has been hired by the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears as an assistant coach.
Bootland, 44, had been the longest tenured head coach with one team in professional hockey, totaling 481 victories in 929 games.
He only made it past the first round of the playoffs once – in 2012 when he lost in the Eastern Conference finals – and the Wings haven’t yet announced who will replace Bootland.
The Komets face Kalamazoo 10 times this season.