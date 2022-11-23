The Komets signed Joshua Winquist late in the offseason – Oct. 7 – to beef up their offensive capabilities.
He’s done exactly that.
Through 11 games with Fort Wayne, the forward ranks third on the team with 10 points, though he has only two goals heading into today’s 7:30 p.m. Bob Chase Memorial Game at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
“I’ve been an offensive guy for a few years now and I just try to go out there, do my thing every game and try to help the team get the two points,” said Winquist, who scored in the Komets’ last game, Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Allen Americans in an overtime shootout, by accepting Matt Alvaro’s cross-ice pass and burying it high to finish off an odd-man rush.
It was the kind of play the Komets had seen Winquist pull off against them more than once. He played for their biggest rival, the Toledo Walleye, in 2019-20 and then the Wheeling Nailers in 2020-21. In his last 19 games against Fort Wayne, Winquist had six goals and 15 points.
“You know, it’s funny because I’ve had these fans boo me before and now I’m on their side, so it’s kind of a new, nice change,” said Winquist, a 29-year-old native of St. Alberta, Alberta.
“Toledo, Fort Wayne, both rinks have at least six, seven or eight thousand people every night and you guys know your hockey down here.”
Winquist has had some deficiencies – his minus-5 rating is fourth worst on the roster – but he’s filled some important gaps as Fort Wayne lost Brett Bulmer, who left the team during training camp citing family reasons; Oliver Cooper, who has been with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves since Nov. 3; and Sam Babintsev, who had undisclosed medical issues and was released Tuesday.
Going beyond the offensive production, Winquist is one of only two players on the roster who qualify as veterans (260 games played coming into the season), the other being Stefano Giliati.
“Offensively, (Winquist) has always been consistent. It’s been eight or nine years he’s been playing pro and you know what you’re getting from him on the offensive side,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He’s winning faceoffs and I find that he’s engaged as a veteran guy, he knows his way around the room and how to handle himself. Offensively, he can make plays and he’s got vision that not a lot of people have.”
That really manifests itself on the power play, where Winquist has five assists and helped Fort Wayne achieve the No. 3 ranking, going into Wednesday night’s games, with an efficiency of 26.5%, sometimes using only forwards in their five-man unit.
“I’m usually known as one of the top (power play) guys every year and it’s something which I try to help the team with,” Winquist said. “I try to help the team and the offense that way because it’s one of the reasons they brought me in here, to be a good power-play guy.”
The Komets (4-4-3) are on a 3-0-1 run heading into the annual Thanksgiving game that honors Chase, the team’s late broadcaster. Cincinnati was 8-1-1 heading into Wednesday’s game against the Walleye in Cincinnati.
Fort Wayne is 1-1-1 against Cincinnati, losing 7-2 at the Coliseum on Oct. 22 and winning 4-3 in a shootout at the Heritage Bank Center on Nov. 1. During that game, the Cyclones’ Louie Caporusso got a game misconduct under Rule 23.9, which refers, among other things, to use of “language, taunts or gestures that are deemed discriminatory or derogatory in nature including race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.” Caporusso received no supplementary discipline from the ECHL, which didn’t respond to requests from The Journal Gazette for clarity.
While tempers often flare between Fort Wayne and Cincinnati, the Komets have talked much about their need to stay out of the penalty box. They rank fourth in the league with 18.18 penalty minutes per game.
“For us, one of the things that has been trending through 11 games is we’re undisciplined and taking minor penalties,” Boudreau said after Saturday’s loss. “We had 11 minors and that’s one-third of the game forcing our team to defend and we’re taking away opportunities to go on the attack and it’s very toxic. It asks a lot of us.”
Cincinnati was the most penalized team in the league heading into Wednesday with 19.8 penalty minutes per game. But its 13th-ranked power play (21.9%) could do some damage against the Komets’ penalty killers (ranked sixth at 88.9%), if they spend much of the game short-handed again.
“Our whole team feels like we’ve taken too many minors in general,” Winquist said.
“It’s real hard to win hockey games that way, as you guys can see.”
Notes: The Komets will wear throwback jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit WOWO’s Penny Pitch charity, which was special to Chase. … The Komets play at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Toledo, then play host to the Walleye at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.