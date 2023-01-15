Joshua Winquist got the Komets’ first hat trick of the season. It came against his former team, the Toledo Walleye, and paced Fort Wayne to a 7-4 come-from-behind victory Saturday in front of 8,017 fans at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Winquist, who also assisted on two goals, has four goals and 12 points against the Walleye. Fort Wayne is 5-3-0 in the season series, though the rivals don’t meet again until March 1 at Memorial Coliseum.
“He got back to a simple plan,” coach Ben Boudreau said of Winquist, who snapped a three-game points drought and now has 12 goals and a team-leading 36 points in 31 games. “Shooting the puck was when we were having success. If you’re passing up shots, you’re not getting those second chances or those third chances. When the veterans need to lead, they’ve found a way to step up and make an impact.”
Tye Felhaber had one goal and four points – he will be the Komets’ representative Monday at the ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, Virginia – and Mark Rassell added one goal and one assist.
Rylan Parenteau stopped 32 of 36 shots for the Komets (15-12-5), doing his best work in a Toledo-controlled third period with 13 saves on 14 chances.
For Toledo (16-14-5), Sebastian Cossa, considered the Detroit Red Wings’ goalie of the future, was chased after allowing a Felhaber goal from the right circle for a 6-3 lead 14:42 into the second period. Cossa stopped 12 of 18 shots and his replacement, John Lethemon, foiled the only two shots he faced as Toledo dropped to an uncharacteristic 5-8-3 at the Huntington Center.
Fort Wayne (9-6-0 on the road) trailed 2-0 in the first period – Mitchell Heard scored on the rebound of Toledo’s first scoring chance, and Gordie Green scored from the left circle – but the Komets rallied to tie it on goals by Rassell and Winquist. The emotional spark came earlier, though, when Daniel Maggio fought Toledo’s Cole Fraser.
After Toledo’s Charlie Curti made it 3-2 with a shot from the between the circles at 18:50, Winquist stole a clearing attempt to set up Shawn Boudrias for the equalizer 2:17 into the second period. Fort Wayne had three goals directly off turnovers and scored four in a row.
“I remember (former Komets coach) Gary Graham telling me that it’s a copycat division. The teams are good and you have to adjust multiple times throughout the season,” Boudreau said. “One of the things we did was after the first, we changed our forecheck. That resulted in four straight goals just in the second period. We turned them over with just a couple simple changes and it worked to our benefit. So it’s a lot more fun seeing the pucks go in their net than into ours.”
Winquist scored off the rebound of a Rassell shot for a 4-3 lead, then scored again with a shot from the blue line at 13:31 that took advantage of an Oliver Cooper screen. It was the Komets’ first hat trick since Will Graber, last season’s ECHL leading scorer and MVP, had one March 24, 2022, at Indianapolis.
Fort Wayne has won back-to-back games – including a 2-1 road victory Friday over the Wheeling Nailers – since losing four in a row.
“I don’t think they had to work hard for any of those goals,” Toledo coach Dan Watson said on the BCSN postgame show of the second period. “They just take the puck, go and score. We gave it right to them. They didn’t work for any of their stuff. We gave easy offense to a good team, a good group of forwards over there, and they cashed in. … Puck management is our Achilles and we’ve got to manage that against good forward groups.”
After Felhaber forced the goalie change, Lethemon didn’t face a shot until 10:54 of the third period, at which point Fort Wayne’s lead was down to 6-4 because of a Drew Worrad goal. Oliver Cooper cemented the victory with an empty-net goal.
The Komets play host to the division-leading Indy Fuel 5 p.m. today at the Coliseum. It’ll be the second Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Night, after the Komets became the first pro hockey team to hold an MLK Night last year. They will again wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Healthier Moms and Babies,
Notes: Out of the Fort Wayne lineup with injuries were: Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Marcus McIvor (hip), Jacob Graves (finger), Colton Point (head), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed) and Tristian Pelletier (undisclosed). Luka Burzan remained in the American Hockey League with Cleveland. Carson Vance was scratched. … The referees were Jack Young and Austin O’Rourke. … The teams don’t meet again until March 1 at Memorial Coliseum.