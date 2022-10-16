Sunday’s preseason finale at Memorial Coliseum won’t be one long remembered. Komets coach Ben Boudreau called it “a really sloppy, really ugly game,” one the Komets lost 2-1 to the Wheeling Nailers.
But it gave the Komets a good gauge of what must be done this week. That’ll start with cuts today and continue with a few days of practice to prepare for Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
“I thought there were some good individual performances,” Boudreau said. “Just, as a team, we weren’t connected. There were a lot of guys there who weren’t on the same page. We inserted guys who hadn’t even practiced with us, like (Mark) Rassell and Tye Felhaber.
“Listen, it’s preseason. Some individuals showed what they can do and some obviously didn’t step up to the plate. For us, we’re excited to get this group together and start working toward our goal here.”
The Komets have 28 players and need to trim to 21 on their active roster before the season starts. That doesn’t include two healthy reserves or anyone on injured reserve.
A lack of cohesion in the home-and-home preseason series – the Komets lost 6-3 Friday in West Virginia – was to be expected for Fort Wayne because it has so many players in training camp and Boudreau needed to take a look at everyone in as many situations as possible.
“When there are all these new players, or even old players skating with new people every time, it’s hard to get chemistry,” Komets forward Shawn Boudrias said. “But it’s fine. We’ve got all week before getting into the real season, so I think we’re going to be OK.”
Captain Anthony Petruzzelli scored Fort Wayne’s goal 15:45 into the second period. Just after a Wheeling power play expired, Petruzzelli stripped Jason Horvath of the puck and sped three-quarters the length of the ice to beat netminder Mario Culina.
“Obviously, we’ve got a few kinks to work out moving forward,” Petruzzelli said. “But overall, I’m happy with where we’re at.”
Wheeling’s goals came in the first period: Aaron Aragon scored off a rebound, and Bobby Hampton made some nifty moves through the slot before snapping in a shot during a Fort Wayne power play.
Fort Wayne goaltender Colton Point stopped 18 of 20 shots, including a Griffin Lunn breakaway in the second period.
Culina, a former Fort Wayne goalie, played half the game and stopped 13 of 14 shots. His replacement, Tristan Côté-Cazenave, thwarted all 17 he faced, including a Tristan Pelletier shot at the end of a 2-on-1 rush in the third period.
“We’ve got really good talent,” Boudrias said. “We’ve just got a lot of stuff we need to get better at. We’re not playing as a team, I think, but that’s going to get better this week in practice. We have a lot of talent on this team.”
The Komets donned new orange-and-blue alternate jerseys, which hearken back to colors they wore briefly in the 1980s and are also the colors of their new NHL affiliate, the Edmonton Oilers.
“There were guys who let you know they’re going to be good players on this team,” Boudreau said, “and some of the bubble players made it harder than others.”
Notes: The K’s played without Rylan Toth, Oliver Cooper, Josh Winquist, Logan Barlage, David Thomson, Matthew Boudens, Marc-Antoine Pépin and D.J. King. … There were some neat moments when Blake Siebenaler and Wheeling rookie Peter Laviolette lined up against one another. They were both playing for their hometown teams. Laviolette’s father, Peter, coaches the Washington Capitals. ... Fort Wayne’s Marcus McIvor had a game-high six shots on goal.