When Matt Alvaro went down with an injury, the Komets were mired in their worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012. When he returned, the Komets were in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, their longest since the championship season of 2007-08 in the International Hockey League.
Alvaro was unconcerned he’d alter the Komets’ newfound winning dynamic, though, and that was equal parts confidence in what he can do and what his teammates are all about.
“I feel like we’re a really close-knit group and feel like whoever’s in the lineup, they’re going to do the job,” said Alvaro, a 26-year-old forward in his second season with Fort Wayne. “We’ve got a ton of guys out right now, key guys out, and we’re just plugging guys in and they’re doing the job. We trust everybody in the room to get it done.”
The Komets’ winning streak was snapped with a 4-3 loss Saturday night to the division-leading Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne (13-9-5) plays again 7:10 p.m. Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia, against the Wheeling Nailers (14-14-1).
The Komets’ injury list last weekend included Matthew Boudens (undisclosed), Colton Point (head), Marcus McIvor (hip), Tristian Pelletier (undisclosed) and Stefano Giliati (shoulder). On Monday, they lost defenseman Scott Allan, who was suspended two games by the ECHL for an elbow against the Fuel that wasn’t penalized in the game.
The number of wounded made getting back Alvaro on Dec. 28 that much more important and he’s tallied a goal and an assist in the three games since. That included a play in the second period Saturday, when he stole the puck in the Indy zone, skated out of the corner, took a shot, retrieved his own rebound, swiveled and scored from the right circle – just 12 seconds after the Fuel had taken a 2-0 lead.
“When you saw him score that goal, it was just a willingness to want to make a difference.” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He got in on the forecheck and won a battle, found a way to get it back, and it was just pure determination. And you win with guys like that.”
Alvaro came into last season with only two games of professional experience, both with the Orlando Solar Bears, after a four-year career at the University of Vermont. He had 21 goals (third on the Komets’ roster) and 43 points (fourth) in 65 games last season, and he’s followed it up with two goals and six points in 14 games.
But his value goes beyond statistics; he plays all three forward positions, the penalty kill and, sometimes, the power play.
“First and foremost, there’s his character,” Boudreau said. “He’s a true pro and you know exactly what you’re getting on a daily basis from him. All honest bones in his body. As far as his on-ice effort, you’ll never question his work ethic.”
After playing only 11 games this season, he suffered a groin injury in a 5-4 loss to the Allen Americans on Nov. 19 at the Coliseum.
“The timing obviously wasn’t ideal. I had a good summer, a good camp and (11) games into the season, it stunk having to deal with it. It is what it is. That’s hockey,” said Alvaro, a native of Toronto. “There are injuries and guys are playing hurt. It’s a long season and I’m looking forward to the rest of it.”
Fort Wayne has surged into third place in the Central Division – 10 points behind Indy and eight back of the Cincinnati Cyclones – with 45 games remaining. Despite their mounting injuries, the Komets didn’t rush Alvaro back because they want him solid for the long haul.
“I’m feeling better,” Alvaro said. “It’s tough watching from the stands, but at the time same time the boys are playing good hockey. You’re just itching to get back in the room when things are rolling like that. So, it’s been good.”
Note: Defenseman Carson Vance, who played a game last season for the Komets, has been called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Fayetteville Marksmen. He had seven assists in 21 games for Fayetteville this season.