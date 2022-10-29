The Komets are off to an 0-2-1 start to this season. But the mood late Friday night was one of optimism because, despite a 4-3 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in an overtime shootout, there was a bevy of improvement after four tough days of practice.
“One out of six points to start the season, that’s obviously not the start we want, but if history tells us anything it’s that these little roadblocks are going to make our team better down in the long run,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I feel we’re right there. We’ve got our forward group together there and we’ll just keep on building. For us, we saw instant results from our practices and much better team play.”
The Komets’ maligned defense was much stingier, though victimized by turnovers pushing the puck up ice. The goaltending was more reliable. The offense peppered the Ghost Pirates’ net with shots, it just ran into a hot goaltender. And the Komets showed their resiliency, a trademark of recent seasons, getting a Stefano Giliati redirection goal with only 2.4 seconds remaining in the third period to salvage a point in the standings.
“It’s great to see that the boys really showed up today and really stuck to the systems. We were connected today, compared to last weekend, for sure,” Giliati said. “You could feel it on the ice and you could feel it this week in practice with the way the guys came together in a good, hard week. … I thought we deserved that (victory), but that’s the way it crumbles sometimes.”
Fort Wayne’s goaltender, Ryan Fanti, stopped 24 of 27 shots, including all four he faced in overtime. He allowed the only goal of the shootout to Brent Pederson, in front of an announced crowd of 7,273 at Memorial Coliseum.
Savannah’s Darion Hanson thwarted 36 of 39 shots, foiling chances from point-blank range by Giliati and Tye Felhaber when it was tied at 2. He ended the three-round shootout with a diving stop of Matt Alvaro on what looked to be a sure, tough-angle goal.
“Offensively, sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap. Their goalie stood on his head, completely robbed us. Let’s be honest, he was the difference tonight,” said Boudreau, who raved about his team’s improvement in all facets of the game after an opening weekend that included a 7-5 road loss to the Indy Fuel and a 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Coliseum.
“We got what we deserved (in practice) at the beginning of the week, but we also did some team-building stuff that got us together,” Giliati said. “Coach did what he had to do to let us know how he felt. It was good for us and it showed tonight."
The Komets took a 2-0 lead Friday on goals from Drake Rymsha and defenseman Scott Allan, who played his first game in the professional ranks out of Concordia-Edmonton and is believed to be the biggest player in Komets history – if you are considering both height and weight – at 6-foot-8, 265 pounds.
Rymsha scored on a power play, after Felhaber fed him with a cross-ice pass, and Allan’s goal came on a 50-foot shot that caromed off a Savannah player in the slot.
Down 2-0, the Ghost Pirates’ Pat Guay finished off a 2-on-1 rush 10:26 into the first period, splitting the defense and putting the puck underneath Fanti. Tristan Thompson tied it 4:04 into the second period, after Savannah intercepted a McIvor pass along the boards.
Savannah’s Alex Swetlikoff got behind the defense to make it 3-2 midway through the third period, seconds after the Ghost Pirates appeared to have too many men on the ice and obstructed a Fort Wayne play along the boards, though referee Alex Normandin didn’t call a penalty.
The Ghost Pirates (3-0-0), an expansion team, opened their season by winning 5-4 in overtime over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and 4-1 over the Atlanta Gladiators. The Ghost Pirates’ roster includes former Fort Wayne players Connor Corcoran, Lynden McCallum and Jordan Papirny, plus Darick Louis-Jean, who played briefly for the Fort Wayne Spacemen junior team in 2020-21.
The Ghost Pirates are affiliated with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, the Komets’ partner the past four seasons, while Fort Wayne is now with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, sent forwards Samuel Dove-McFalls and Filip Engarås to Fort Wayne this week.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and as long as we see improvement every weekend and every game,” Giliati said. “It was a huge step forward tonight and as long as we continue to see that improvement throughout the season, we’ll keep on building those blocks and that’s all you can ask for.”
The Komets donned uniforms inspired by “Scooby-Doo” and auctioned them off to benefit the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center. Oliver Cooper’s sold for the most, $1,200, followed by mascot Icy D. Eagle’s at $1,029. The jerseys of Marcus McIvor, Anthony Petruzzelli and Joshua Winquist sold for $1,000 each.
The teams will meet again 7:30 p.m. today at the Coliseum, when it will be Teddy Bear Toss night. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to toss onto the ice after the first Fort Wayne goal. They’ll be collected for the non-profit Disorderly Bear Den.
Notes: The annual Halloween parade for kids took place during the first intermission. … The Komets played without Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel, Tyler Busch, Sam Babintsev, Louis Rowe, Clark Hiebert and Owen Savory. … With the additions of Dove-McFalls and Engarås, the Komets have seven players on NHL or AHL contracts. The Ghost Pirates, meanwhile, have 10 such players, interesting since a common complaint in recent seasons was that the Golden Knights didn’t give Fort Wayne enough help. … Savannah’s coach, Rick Bennett, coached Union College from 2011 to 2022, after six seasons as an assistant coach there. He won the 2014 national championship. Hanson played for him at Union. … The Komets will play at Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 24 and 25.