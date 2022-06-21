Katie Ledecky has started the United States’ medal collection at the world swimming championships with a gold by reclaiming her title in the women’s 400 meters. Ledecky clocked 3 minutes, 58.15 seconds on the first day of racing for her fourth world title in the 400 freestyle after 2013, 2015 and 2017. Ariarne Titmus pipped Ledecky to the title in 2019 and took her world record last month but the Australian has skipped the worlds in Budapest to focus on the on the Commonwealth Games. Canada’s 15-year-old Summer McIntosh finished 1.24 seconds behind Ledecky for the silver. Both were well ahead of the competition.