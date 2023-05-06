Angela Cornes wanted to go to horse camp.
As a child in 1986, Cornes worked to sell Girl Scout cookies so she would have the money to attend the camp at Red Cedar in Fort Wayne. She eventually raised the money and by the end of the first of the two camps she attended, she was “hooked.”
“It’s a passion, it’s a disease,” she says of her love for horses. “My parents would definitely say it’s a disease at this point in my life.”
Now 45, Cornes, a Summit City native and resident, operates Cornes Equine Services, a joint venture with her husband, Jim Cornes, in which the pair act as what she calls “equine flight attendants,” taking care of horses while the animals fly from one destination to the next.
“You fall into it from years of being in the horse business and knowing people,” Angela Cornes said of how the 4-year-old business got started. “There is no résumé to send. It’s just in having connections in the horse business.”
Cornes had the connections from decades spent working in a variety of capacities in the industry.
Her horse camps as a girl quickly gave way to riding lessons – first paid for by her grandparents as Christmas and birthday presents, then with money she earned from working at a show barn – and she ended up qualifying for nationals as a member of Purdue’s equestrian team in college.
She then moved to Louisville, Kentucky, and worked at Churchill Downs, site of today’s Kentucky Derby, where she held a variety of jobs, including as an assistant trainer. She spent some race mornings exercising horses in the gloom before dawn.
Her experiences with the Derby, the first and brightest-shining jewel of the three Triple Crown horse races, have left her romantic about the event.
“The Derby is a monthlong festivity in Louisville. There is no other buildup to any kind of event or sporting event like it anywhere in the world. The city buzzes,” said Cornes, who also coached Louisville’s equestrian team for a year.
“To see the camaraderie between the trainers and the owners and the caliber of the horses and everybody putting on the show, it’s a huge feat to do because it’s a lot of horses, it’s a lot of owners, it’s a lot of publicity, there’s so many events and it is a show. It’s a show for the public, it’s a show for the horses. The horses feel the buzz of everything.
“It’s just beautiful. … It is the best of the best of the best.”
Cornes’ current role has seen her fly with Kentucky Derby horses on occasion. While those horses are worth millions of dollars, far more valuable than some of her other four-legged cargo, it’s important to remain focused on providing the same level of care regardless of the horse’s status, she says. She didn’t transport any of the horses in this year’s Derby, although she did transport Flying Connection to Friday’s Kentucky Oaks race.
“You try not to think about it,” Cornes said. “If you let yourself get caught up in ‘Oh my God, this horse is worth $5 million,’ or whatever the value is, you can psych yourself out a little bit. At the end of the day, whether they’re worth $500 or $5 million, they all get treated the same.”
Cornes’ day-to-day duties involve taking a horse all the way from a trailer at one airport to a trailer at another. The job sounds simple – “We just make sure they are safe and happy during the flight,” she says. But it is an involved process which she compared more than once to shepherding children in a car during a long road trip.
Angela and Jim – the pair fly together about 95% of the time, carrying as few as one horse or as many as 15 – are responsible for making sure the horses have enough to eat and drink during the flight and that they have a modicum of space to move around in the trailer-like containers in which they are held while airborne.
The Corneses also ensure the pilot regulates the temperature so the horses are comfortable and give instructions on how best to taxi so the horses don’t get hurt.
The “flight attendants” also provide moral support.
“Sometimes they just need someone to talk to for a minute,” Angela Cornes said. “Sometimes they’re just scared or a little nervous and they just need a little pat to say, ‘I know it’s scary, but it’s going to be OK, I promise.’ ”
When landing approaches, they ensure the horses are awake and try to brace them as much as possible for the jolt when the plane hits the ground, a task made easier if there’s some slight turbulence as the plane breaks through the clouds on the way to tarmac.
Cornes has been flying with horses for seven years and is one of a small core group who do so full time, meaning her business is thriving. A lifetime spent around horses has taken her around the world – she has flown horses as far away as Hong Kong, a 23-hour flight – and has only deepened her love for the animals.
“When you look in their eyes, it’s good for the soul,” she said. “They’re magnificent, they’re beautiful, they’re smart. There’s just a very big connection there.
“Until you spend time with them and you feel their energy and gain their trust; … when we do these flights, I have a very short window to gain their trust and they have to trust I’m going to keep them safe.
“I don’t want to say they’re big teddy bears, but the famous quote is the best: ‘There’s something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man.’ ”
When Cornes was young, her dream was to be a teacher. She remembers she was standing in her kitchen at 11 years old when she realized she could meld her desire to teach with her passion for horses and train people to ride. She has done that over the years and some of the kids she has taught have gone on to become professional trainers in their own right.
“There’s not many people that can say they’ve lived their dream,” she said. “Just being able to be involved in so many different aspects of the horse industry has just been a huge blessing. I never would have dreamed I’d be flying around on airplanes with horses, I never would have dreamed I’d work the Kentucky Derby.
“To be a little girl from Fort Wayne, Indiana, I just never thought that was on the radar. So horses have shown me the world. I’m fortunate to still be involved in the horse industry. I never would have imagined it would turn out to be what it has been.”
As for the Derby this year, Cornes has a favorite: Her own horse was sired by the same father as one of the entrants at Churchill Downs, Angel of Empire.