Sixteen years of Mad Ants basketball in Fort Wayne came to an end Monday when the Pacers announced the team would be leaving the Summit City and heading to Indianapolis for next season before settling into a planned arena in Noblesville which will be ready for the 2024-25 campaign.
With the Mad Ants departing, here is a look back at some of the team’s best moments from its time in Fort Wayne.
Pro basketball comes back to Fort Wayne, Nov. 23, 2007: The team plays its first game, a 94-86 loss to the Tulsa 66ers. It’s the first time Fort Wayne has had its own pro hoops team since the Continental Basketball Association went under in February 2001.
First playoff appearance, 2012-13 season: The Mad Ants started 1-8, but coach Duane Ticknor guided them to a 26-15 mark after that. They lost to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the playoffs.
Tony Mitchell’s special year, 2012-13 season: Mitchell, a rookie out of Alabama, posts games of 49 and 47 points, the two highest-scoring efforts in Mad Ants history, and wins the 2013 D-League Slam Dunk Contest, as well. Mitchell repeated as Slam Dunk champion in 2014.
Ron Howard sets scoring record, March 29, 2014: “Mr. Mad Ant” scores his 4,253rd career point in Fort Wayne’s 14th win in 17 games to set the NBA D-League career scoring record. He won co-MVP honors in his seventh season in the D-League.
First and only championship, April 26, 2014: After a 34-16 regular season, Fort Wayne, led by coach Conner Henry, sweeps six playoff games and beats Santa Cruz to win the D-League title at Memorial Coliseum, where they won 17 straight games to close the season.
Back-to-back Eastern Conference titles, 2014-15 season: The Mad Ants go 28-22 and dispatch Maine and Canton in the playoffs to win the Eastern Conference for a second straight year before falling to Santa Cruz in the league finals.
Bought by Pacers, Sept. 9, 2015: The Pacers purchased the team from Fort Wayne Basketball Group LLC, led by John Zeglis, which had owned the Mad Ants since their inception in 2007. “When it came right down to it, we wanted this franchise,” Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird said.
Pacers play Fort Wayne exhibition, Oct. 22, 2015: Cementing the teams’ new bond, the Pacers play a preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Coliseum with former Mad Ants C.J. Fair, Shayne Whittington and Solomon Hill on the roster. The Pacers win 98-86 in front of a sellout crowd of 10,744.
Howard’s number retired, March 3, 2017: Howard’s No. 19 is raised to the rafters of Memorial Coliseum as part of the team’s 10th season celebrations. Howard finished with 4,324 regular-season points in Fort Wayne.
G League rebrand, 2017 offseason: The D-League rebrands to the G League, a nod to its Gatorade partnership, and the Mad Ants get a new look, with blue and gold colors to correspond with the Pacers. Fort Wayne starts the 2017-18 season 8-1.
Steve Gansey hits 100 wins, March 14, 2019: A 125-117 win over the Capital City Go-Go gives coach Steve Gansey his 100th victory since taking over as head coach prior to the 2015-16 season. He went 123-120 in five seasons after starting with the team as an intern in 2009.
G League’s largest comeback, Feb. 1, 2020: The Mad Ants trailed by 35 points in the third quarter against the Canton Charge, but rallied to win 124-118, at the Coliseum, the largest comeback in G League history. Daxter Miles Jr. scored all 29 of his points in the second half.