Jordan Bone opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. Mad Ants teammate Trevelin Queen followed with another. And Gabe York’s 3 just 1:28 later was the dagger.
The Mad Ants got a crucial 125-114 victory Tuesday night over the G League-best Long Island Nets at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
The Mad Ants (14-14) were clinging to a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and Bone’s 3-pointer set off a 19-4 run that put the game out of reach.
Justin Anderson led Fort Wayne with 24 points. York had 23. Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 21 points and 13 rebounds. And David Stockton added 19 points and eight assists.
Long Island’s David Duke Jr. had 29 points and eight rebounds. Chris Chiozza added 19 points and 12 assists.
The Nets (22-5) have lost back-to-back games for the first time in the regular season – they lost 121-112 on the road to the Maine Celtics on Sunday – and are 14-2 at home. The Mad Ants, who dropped a pair of home games last week to the Motor City Cruise, improved to 7-6 on the road.
With four games remaining in the regular season, including only one game at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 2:30 p.m. Sunday against the Wisconsin Herd, the Mad Ants’ chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2018 are not ideal; they are one game back of the sixth and final spot in the Eastern Conference and need to leapfrog four teams.
The Mad Ants have games remaining against Westchester (9-17) and Wisconsin (9-18), and two against Delaware (20-8).