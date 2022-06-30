The NBA’s Indiana Pacers unveiled their roster for the upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas, and it features six players who were with the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season.
Those players include Gabe York, Nate Hinton, Terry Taylor, Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Bennie Boatwright.
The Pacers’ roster includes this year’s draft picks – Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown – and 2021 first-round pick Chris Duarte.
The Pacers, who begin play 6 p.m. July 8 against Charlotte – that game will be on ESPN2 – shall be coached by Pacers assistant coach Ronald Nored.
The Pacers will play four games between July 8 and July 15. A fifth game will take place either in the championship or consolation round July 16-17.
York played two games last season with the Pacers last season, averaging 4 points and 2 assists, and he played 34 games with the Mad Ants and averaged 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals.
Hinton, who also played briefly in two games with the Pacers, averaged 18.1 points, 9 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 33 games with Fort Wayne.
Taylor started strong with Fort Wayne, averaging 21.3 points and 12 rebounds over 18 games, and was solid in 33 games for the Pacers with 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Washington played 48 games with the Pacers and averaged 9.9 points.
Jackson played 35 games with the Pacers and averaged 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.
Boatwright played 16 games with Fort Wayne, averaging 14.4 points and 8 rebounds.
The full Summer League rosters haven’t yet been released, but Brian Bowen II is with Minnesota, Jalen Lecque is with Dallas and Josh Gray is with Portland.