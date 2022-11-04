There must have been pressure for David Stockton the second he picked up a basketball in a competitive atmosphere. His father, John, is arguably the greatest point guard of all time, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. But David said it was never a burden, much the opposite.
“If there was any pressure, I just wore it pretty well,” he said this week. “I never really think about it too much. If anything, in my mind, it’s just helped me having that wealth of knowledge and just trying to represent as best I can.”
David Stockton is with the Mad Ants, who open their 16th season 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Gold, and indicative of the experienced, big-name newcomers general manager Chris Taylor brought in this year to supplement Justin Anderson, Gabe York and Bennie Boatwright.
David Stockton’s game is somewhat similar to his father’s. David’s career G League averages are 16.8 points, 6.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 198 games, including 14 games last season with the Memphis Hustle. David and his father played at Gonzaga, and David even got in five games with the Utah Jazz, for which his father and Karl Malone starred.
Stockton, 31, has been on all sorts of G League rosters and said the Mad Ants seem to have struck the perfect balance of experience – such as Trevelin Queen, the league’s regular-season and playoff MVP with champion Rio Grande Valley last season; former NBA player Norvel Pelle; and former NBA player Deividas Sirvydis – with youngsters such as Kendall Brown and Eli Brooks.
“If you can find that mix, and I think this team has the potential to do that, then it’s a good spot to be,” said Stockton, who will leave after Saturday’s game for a stint with Team USA in its World Cup qualifying efforts.
From playing for the national team, to pursuing the Mad Ants’ first championship since 2014, Stockton has a great confidante and mentor in his father.
“From a professional standpoint, everything, I was able to watch him play as I was taking basketball a lot more serious as a young player. Ever since, I’ve just had a wealth of knowledge, a free encyclopedia, of what it is to be a pro,” he said. “If I have questions – ‘Have you seen this?’ – or it can even be tactical with defense or ball screens or just passing, there’s such a wealth of knowledge for me and it’s been an honor to be able to ask him those things and have that by me.”
For the returning players, new faces such as Stockton and Queen have them thinking more success is on the horizon than last season, when Fort Wayne was 17-17 and missed the playoffs, though Fort Wayne went 9-5 in the Showcase Cup season and qualified for the Las Vegas tournament.
“I recognized that the G League was a valuable route for me,” said Anderson, who was surprised he didn’t get an invitation to an NBA camp, but believes success with Fort Wayne will vault him back to the big league. “Even though those are my aspirations, I’m two feet in the G League right now. My focus right now is helping this team to be its most complete and the best team it can possibly be. And I’ll let the rest take care of itself.”
The Tom Hankins-coached Mad Ants play host to Grand Rapids, again, at 5 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s a great group,” Queen said. “There are a lot of veteran guys on the team, too, who have a lot of experience – in the NBA and overseas. … We’re clicking already and getting to know each other. We all are working hard, all have a reason for doing what we’re doing, and those reasons click.”