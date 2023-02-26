Justin Anderson had a big game, scoring 46 points, but the Mad Ants lost 110-104 to the Eastern Conference-worst Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday at Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Anderson converted 12 of 28 field-goal attempts and 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range, in front of an announced crowd of 5,626 at Van Andel Arena.
Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Fort Wayne (13-10), which got 12 points apiece from Trevelin Queen and Pedro Bradshaw. Bradshaw had 12 rebounds.
The Mad Ants finished the game with only five players, after Gabe York suffered an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter and Samuels fouled out.
Grand Rapids (7-15) was led by Grant Golden’s 26 points – he made 12 of 22 shots – and 16 rebounds. Jared Butler added 25 points and nine assists.
On Saturday, the Mad Ants acquired Jordan Bone from the Wisconsin Herd, in exchange for Deividas Sirvydis.
Bone, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 18.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 17 games for the Herd. He has appeared in 24 NBA games with Detroit and Orlando, averaging 2.8 points and 1.1 assists.
Sirvydis played in six regular-season games with the Mad Ants and averaged 8.5 points and 4 rebounds.
The Mad Ants face Raptors 905, which is 10-10, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Mississauga, Ontario.