Justin Anderson had 38 points and came up just short of a triple-double, as the Mad Ants defeated the Wisconsin Herd 129-123 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
Anderson made 12 of 21 shots, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range, and totaled 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Mad Ants (3-3).
In front of an announced crowd of 2,847, the Mad Ants celebrated “Dino Night” and their jerseys were auctioned off to benefit Associated Churches.
David Stockton had 19 points as his father, Hall of Famer John Stockton, watched from the stands.
Eli Brooks added 18 points. Gabe York and Pedro Bradshaw had 14 apiece.
Wisconsin (3-3) was led by Lindell Wigginton’s 32 points and seven assists, but the Herd was outscored 33-23 in the fourth quarter.
The Mad Ants will next face the G League Ignite on Monday and Tuesday at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. The Ignite is intended to develop young prospects for the NBA draft and its roster includes 18-year-old Scoot Henderson, who is averaging 19.9 points during the regular season, and former Mad Ants player John Jenkins.
The next Mad Ants game at the Coliseum will be 3 p.m. Jan. 22 against the College Park Skyhawks, who are coached by former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey.