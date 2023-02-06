Justin Anderson had another strong game, scoring 26 points on 7-of-12 shooting, but the Mad Ants lost 126-123 on Monday to the Capital City Go-Go at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Anderson had 42 points in Saturday’s 122-115 overtime victory over the Go-Go at Memorial Coliseum.
On Monday, Trevelin Queen and Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 24 points apiece for the Mad Ants (9-6), who were decimated by injuries to Gabe York, Deividas Sirvydis, Bennie Boatwright, while also missing Norvel Pelle (personal).
Terry Taylor was down from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Mad Ants.
Capital City (11-7) was paced by Jules Bernard’s 29 points and Vernon Carey Jr.’s 23.
The Mad Ants play host to the Oklahoma City Blue at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.