The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are the longest-tenured professional basketball team in Memorial Coliseum history. They won a D-League championship in 2014 and called the Coliseum home for 15 seasons across 16 years.
But last week that tenure came to an end, with the Pacers announcing their G League affiliate would decamp for Indianapolis for next season and move into a yet-to-be-constructed arena in Noblesville for the 2024-25 schedule.
The departure leaves Fort Wayne without a pro basketball team for the first time since 2007 and leaves the Coliseum with a revenue hole for 2023-24.
Melanie Carney, the Coliseum’s executive vice president and general manager, declined a phone interview request but responded via email to questions about the departure.
If Carney was crushed by the Pacers’ decision, she’s not showing it. She began her response by wishing the team well.
“Naturally, we would have loved to continue being called home for the Mad Ants as you never want to part ways with such a great organization,” she said. “The transition will allow for us to pivot and use their booking calendar holds for other events that had a desire to utilize the dates they would have played games on, and we have started working on that transition.”
“We are always open to discussions with anyone wanting to book an event or game at the Coliseum, as event diversity is what makes this such a fun place to work,” she added.
It’s possible, a former Coliseum executive said, that the venue will generate more income without the Mad Ants.
What’s it cost?
The Mad Ants’ departure leaves the Coliseum with 19 additional open dates to fill for next season. The team’s lease with the venue in 2022-23 – a re-up of the agreement set out in 2021-22, of which The Journal Gazette obtained a copy – provided for a minimum of 15 games at the Coliseum. The Mad Ants eventually played 16 there and eight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim told the Mad Ants they would be permitted to play only five games outside of Fort Wayne going forward if they remained in the city, team president Tim Bawmann said in a March interview.
The most recent lease agreement between the Mad Ants and the Coliseum had four tiers for rent payments based on attendance. At most, the team would pay $3,750 per game, which was for nights on which turnstile attendance did not exceed 2,000. However, the Mad Ants didn’t owe any rent for games in which the team drew more than 2,750 people, a difference which can be attributed to the increased concessions and parking revenue the Coliseum received when more people attended a game.
The rent was set to be capped at $37,500 for the season if the attendance exceeded 36,000 for the year. The Mad Ants announced the team drew 39,744 fans for their games at the Coliseum this season, averaging 2,484 per contest. The figure is misleading for the purposes of the rental agreement, however, because it represents tickets out and not actual fans through the turnstiles, which is the number that matters for the rent.
The team finished the season with particularly strong attendance, drawing announced crowds of more than 4,000 in its last two games as it pushed for the playoff spot it eventually earned.
The lease agreement also calls for the Mad Ants to pay $500 per game, $8,000 in all, for use of the arena’s video scoreboard.
The team was allowed to sell advertising spots to play on the video board on game nights, and the Coliseum took a 25% cut of any revenue raised in that manner beyond $8,000. It’s unknown how much income those efforts generated.
Also, the Coliseum and Mad Ants equally split revenue from advertising the team sold for spots on the court. The agreement called for the team to keep all income from advertising on temporary signs that hung in the arena during Mad Ants games. The total revenue was not disclosed.
All parking and concession revenue on game nights went to the Coliseum, which staffed the concession stands through its concessionaire, Aramark, and provided other game day staff such as ushers, ticket-takers and clean-up services.
In addition to its rental payments, the Mad Ants provided the Coliseum with 3% of their gross ticket sales revenue outside of season tickets and 1% of the revenue from the sale of season tickets. A 50-cent facility fee was also added to the list price of each ticket, generating additional income for the Coliseum.
In all, the Coliseum brought in $244,691 in gross net concessions and parking from Mad Ants games during the 2022-23 season, according to figures obtained by The Journal Gazette. That works out to $15,294 for each of the 16 games the team played at the Coliseum.
That per-game figure was slightly less than the level from 2017-18, the earliest year for which numbers were made available, when it was 15,745. But the total figure of $393,617 for that year far outpaces this season’s overall figure because the Mad Ants played 25 home games at the Coliseum in 2017-18. That included 24 regular season games and one playoff game.
Those numbers do not include the rental fee and advertising revenue previously mentioned.
What comes next?
The Coliseum’s task now is to find events to replace the 19 home dates for which the team was scheduled next year and beyond.
Randy Brown, the venue’s former general manager, believes that job will be somewhat easier than it appears at first blush.
“The number of concerts that over the years we’ve had to turn away because there was one date they needed, Friday night, and whether we’re talking the hockey team or the basketball team wouldn’t release the date, wouldn’t move to another date, so it’s going to help the Coliseum in terms of booking major events, no question,” said Brown, whose tenure as the building’s general manager spanned 31 years ending in June 2021.
Brown estimated the difference in revenue for the Coliseum between an average Mad Ants game and a concert with a potential attendance of 12,000 at “probably over $100,000.”
“I’m not worried about the Coliseum,” he said. “The Coliseum financially will do fine and may be in a position to bring in a few additional concerts per year.”
Sports will continue to play a significant role in the Coliseum’s schedule, however. The building hosts the better-attended Komets for 36 home games per season – the ECHL team’s current lease runs out after the 2023-24 season – and also hosts a few Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball games a year. The Mastodon women have played games at the Coliseum in the past, though they didn’t have any dates there last season.
PFW would be an obvious replacement for some of the nights vacated by the Mad Ants, although last year the team’s conference, the Horizon League, did not release its men’s basketball schedule until August.
How did this happen?
Memorial Coliseum has a long history of hosting pro basketball. The venue was the home of the NBA’s Fort Wayne Pistons for a half-decade in the 1950s and welcomed the Continental Basketball Association’s Fort Wayne Fury from 1991 to 2001.
The Mad Ants outlasted both of those teams’ residencies, playing continuously in Fort Wayne since 2007 except for the 2020-21 season, when the coronavirus pandemic caused the entire G League campaign to be played in a bubble in Orlando, Florida.
As recently as early spring, it seemed as though the relationship between team and city would continue for the foreseeable future. The Mad Ants and the Coliseum were in active discussions on a new lease for the team in March, Bawmann said.
“That’s been in progress for a couple months. We’re just ironing out the last details,” Bawmann told The Journal Gazette at the time. “We’re in the process of purchasing a new court with the Coliseum, so we’ll be back. We just need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. I live here, I moved here to be here, and my plan is to stay here. I think the team wants to be here, too, and hopefully we can announce a new deal to stay here shortly.”
That deal would never be struck. The team plans to leave without a trace. Carney, the Coliseum’s general manager, said the Mad Ants’ equipment – including banners recognizing the team’s 2014 title and other accomplishments – will go with the team to Indianapolis.
A Mad Ants spokesperson redirected comment requests submitted for Bawmann to the Pacers.
It was clear for years that the Mad Ants were a relatively poor fit with the Coliseum, an arena which can seat 13,000 for basketball games. The Mad Ants play in a league in which the leaders in attendance, the Texas Legends, drew 5,840 fans per game this season.
Playing in front of so many empty seats can be discouraging.
The Pacers expressed a desire early in their ownership for Fort Wayne to build a mid-sized event center to host the Mad Ants.
The idea was studied from 2015 to 2017, but the projected price tag of $105 million with a local economic impact of about $91 million over 30 years caused Mayor Tom Henry to announce in November 2017 he was delaying further action on the project.
The team’s arena in Noblesville will reportedly cost $36.5 million to build and hold 3,400 fans at capacity. The Pacers plan to contribute $5 million to the project over 10 years.
The seeds for the team’s departure were likely planted in 2015, when the Pacers bought the team from Fort Wayne Basketball Group LLC – led by John Zeglis – which had owned the team since its inception in 2007.
Brown said the team’s relationship with the city changed after the NBA team bought it.
“We went from John Zeglis and Jeff Potter (team president before the team was sold) and people who lived in town … they were wrapped within the community, the fabric of the community,” Brown said. “The Pacers never really connected the same way. Tim Bawmann sure gave it his best shot, but above him it was different, not the same connection.”
Fort Wayne residents have developed certain expectations about how sports teams should interact with the community, Brown said. Examples include participating in the Three Rivers Festival parade.
“It took the Mad Ants a while to understand they needed to do those things,” he added.