Stephan Hicks is one of at least 10 former Mad Ants players headed to The Basketball Tournament, a $1-million winner-take-all event, according to the G League team.
Hicks will be with the Fort Wayne Champs.
C.J. Fair and Rakeem Christmas will suit up for Boeheim’s Army. Rob Gray will play for Florida TNT. Raphiael Putney will be with Team Heartfire. The Enchantment has Darrington Hobson. D.J. Johnson and Jordan Barnett will play for DA Guys STL. Scoochie Smith will be with Red Scare. And Andrew Rowsey will play for WoCo Showtime.
TBT, a single-elimination tournament, begins July 16 with 64 teams at various sites.