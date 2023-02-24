Pedro Bradshaw led the Mad Ants with 25 points and nine rebounds, as they defeated the Westchester Knicks 122-119 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Friday night.

Bradshaw converted 8 of 11 shots.

Trevelin Queen added 24 points – he made 11 of 26 shots, though he was 1 of 11 from 3-point range – and Tevin Brown had 21 for the Mad Ants (13-9).

Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Westchester (8-12) was paced by Garrison Brooks and M.J. Walker, who had 24 points apiece.

