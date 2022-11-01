On the eve of training camp, which opened Oct. 24, Mad Ants general manager Chris Taylor found himself uncharacteristically exuberant. He was gazing at his roster and believed he’d put together one of the strongest groups in the team’s 16-year history.
“For me, personally, I always try to keep it pretty even-keel, you know? Never too high, never too low,” Taylor said Tuesday, before the Mad Ants’ first practice of the season in Fort Wayne. “But I found myself having a little bit of a sense of giddiness. Without making it sound too corny, I was excited.”
He had reason to be.
The Mad Ants return familiar faces such as Justin Anderson and Gabe York, who both ascended to the NBA last season; added the league’s reigning regular-season and playoff MVP, Trevelin Queen, who helped Rio Grande Valley to the championship; got one of the best point guards at this level, David Stockton, whose father, John, is in the Basketball Hall of Fame; brought in Norvell Pelle, who has played 40 NBA games; and have the Indiana Pacers’ second-round pick out of Baylor, Kendall Brown.
Perhaps the two biggest factors that made Fort Wayne an attractive place to play were the Mad Ants’ history of success at getting guys called up to the NBA and the pieces they already had in place, such as Anderson, York and coach Tom Hankins.
The Mad Ants had a team-record five players called to the NBA last season – including Terry Taylor, Nate Hinton and Keifer Sykes – a total of eight times. There were four others – DeJon Jarreau, Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze – who played for the Mad Ants and in the NBA, but they were on NBA deals from the start. All-time, the Mad Ants have had 21 players on G League contracts called up to the NBA.
New signage in the Mad Ants’ locker rooms in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis denote all the call-ups and remind players how Fort Wayne can be their stepping stone to the big league.
“Guys know that carrot of the NBA is dangling right there, it’s closer than ever before,” Chris Taylor said.
Last season, the Mad Ants were 17-17 in the regular season and missed the playoffs, after qualifying for the Showcase Cup tournament and finishing with a 9-5 record in that portion of the schedule. In the 2020 season, within a bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Mad Ants were 6-9 in Hankins’ first campaign.
While Hankins has yet to get the Mad Ants to a postseason, the players speak highly of him and Chris Taylor said having a player-first coach who has groomed the likes of Terry Taylor and Oshae Brissett for the NBA, has helped in recruiting.
“Tom really does a good job of being positive,” Anderson said, echoing recent comments by Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. “He really uses positive reinforcement to allow players to gain their confidence early and keep it as high as possible. Then, when you’re going through your lows and your down moments, he’s still there and still the same Tom. He’s a great guy, a great coach and a great leader.”
Hankins, 56, will be able to show what the new-look Mad Ants can do 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Gold.
“There’s absolutely no question that I’ve grown tremendously as a coach. No. 1, the experience of being a head coach, you’re going to make mistakes, just like anything else in life,” said Hankins, the former Central Oklahoma coach who has worked under three different Pacers head coaches, taking away knowledge from each. “I’ve definitely grown in confidence and learned a lot. I can’t tell you how much fun it’s been.”
Notes: The Mad Ants waived Abu Kigab, who was selected in last month’s G League draft. ... Stockton will temporarily join the US national team starting this weekend for World Cup qualifying.