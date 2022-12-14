Chris Duarte had 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and helped the Mad Ants to a 128-110 victory Wednesday over the Wisconsin Herd at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Duarte was sent to the Mad Ants by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers as he works his way back from an ankle injury. He added three assists and two rebounds in 22 minutes, as Fort Wayne snapped a three-game losing streak.
Trevelin Queen had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Fort Wayne (9-6), which got 21 points and seven rebounds from Gabe York. Pedro Bradshaw added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Wisconsin (6-9), which has lost three straight games, was paced by Brandon Randolph’s 25 points and seven rebounds.
The Mad Ants, who remain on pace to qualify for the Showcase Cup Tournament in Las Vegas, led by as many as 27 points. They have one more qualification game – Friday at Wisconsin.