The Mad Ants won 115-103 Monday night to complete a sweep of the Motor City Cruise.
Gabe York had 30 points off the bench, in front of 887 fans at Detroit’s Wayne State Fieldhouse, to lead the Mad Ants (6-3), who won at the same site Sunday, 103-102.
It was the first time all season the Mad Ants had the same starting five in back-to-back games: Trevelin Queen, David Stockton, Deividas Sirvydis, Justin Anderson and Norvel Pelle.
Queen scored 25 points Monday and Anderson totaled 20 points and eight rebounds.
Motor City (2-8) was paced by Braxton Key’s 24 points. Devontae Cacok had 18 points and 17 rebounds.
The Mad Ant play host to Windy City 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.