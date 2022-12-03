Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins joked, “It’s obviously great coaching.”
He’d just watched Gabe York orchestrate his latest phenomenal game: 43 points, including 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range, in a 121-115 victory Saturday over Windy City at Memorial Coliseum.
York’s night included 19 points during a 36-19 second-quarter run, and a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining for a 118-115 lead, at the end of a wild, back-and-forth fourth quarter. A York steal to set up a give-and-go with Justin Anderson that punctuated the victory before an announced crowd of 3,228 on Marvel Superhero and Princess Night. The Mad Ants donned “Black Panther”-themed jerseys.
Hankins continued, in a more serious tone, about what it means to have York, who surpassed Tony Mitchell for the franchise record of most 35-point games. York, who is in only his second season with Fort Wayne, has hit that mark, or surpassed it, seven times.
“It makes your job a lot easier when you have a guy that you know is a bucket; he’s just going to score,” Hankins said. “Not only am I trying to get him the ball, those guys all see what’s going on, they see him making shots and see him getting going, and they’re doing whatever they can to get him the ball as well.”
Anderson had 18 points for the Mad Ants. Jermaine Samuels added 16. And Pedro Bradshaw had the first double-double of his two-season career with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mad Ants (7-3) have won five of six games, as they try to earn a spot in the Showcase Cup Tournament in Las Vegas this month. With six games left to qualify, starting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Coliseum against the Iowa Wolves, the Ants are on pace to get in.
The best part of the team’s play, York said, has been the way the players unify when they face obstacles within games, such as Saturday when Windy City (6-3) overcame a 16-point deficit by using its size in the paint.
“I think when there’s adversity, we get a lot closer as a team,” York said. “With the vets that we have with myself, Justin, David (Stockton), Norvel (Pelle), we’ve got guys who can get the young guys in line and understanding the game of basketball in a certain way.
“Basketball is a game of runs. We know that if we can stop the bleeding early, we’re going to end up getting hot, we’re going to make shots, and we’re going to find the open man. We’re first in the league in assists per game. As long as we keep shooting the ball, we have a team that can go a long way.”
Hankins, after watching Windy City’s Carlik Jones score 36 points with 11 assists, also raved about the way Fort Wayne meets challenges. On Saturday, it was without Trevelin Queen, the reigning G League MVP, who was with the Indiana Pacers; Kendall Brown, also with the Pacers; and Bennie Boatwright, who had a knee injury.
“What’s cool about this group of guys is that as the games go along, they get tighter and tighter, more together,” Hankins said. “They’re not going their separate ways. If things go bad, they still hang in and get better together.”