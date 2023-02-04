Justin Anderson wakes up on game days and, often, even he doesn’t know what position he’ll be playing that night. On Saturday, a batch of Mad Ants injuries pushed him into the center role and, whoa, did he ever deliver for Fort Wayne.
Anderson’s 3-pointer cemented a 122-115 overtime victory over the Capital City Go-Go, in front of an announced crowd of 2,307 that witnessed a back-and-forth game at Memorial Coliseum. Anderson scored 42 points – he was 15 of 26 from the field – along with seven rebounds.
“I have literally played every position this year,” said the 6-foot-7 Anderson, who came into the night averaging 22.5 points during the regular season for the Mad Ants (9-5). “There have been games where I’ve had to play the point guard, games where I’ve been the 2, 3, 4 or the 5, and I hope that people are taking notice. Coach Tom (Hankins) uses me as a Swiss Army Knife. He trusts me. He believes in me.
“But it’s very difficult. I’ll be very honest, defensively, I’m fine. I can guard all five (positions) and I think I’ve shown that. But offensively, man, it’s tough. There are some big guys down there that I’ve got to battle with and everybody sees me being a big boy, but I’m not 6-10 or 6-11, so it gets tough. But anything to win, anything to help this team win.”
Anderson did plenty against the Go-Go (10-7), which rallied from a 24-point third-quarter deficit to take a 113-106 lead with 1:30 remaining in regulation time. Anderson got the Mad Ants’ comeback started with a pair of free throws, then hit a 3-pointer. He and teammate Jermaine Samuels Jr. chipped in key shot blocks and point guard David Stockton, who battled illness all day, forced overtime by driving and banking a shot off the glass with 26 seconds remaining.
Samuels finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, six shot blocks and five assists. Trevelin Queen, who had been with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers the previous eight games, had 21 points for the Mad Ants.
After alternating between wins and losses their previous five games, and squandering a substantial lead Saturday, the Mad Ants were proud of their resiliency.
“It was impressive, but that’s the game. The game of basketball is a game of runs," Anderson said. "And a couple of times in the huddle, we felt it; they went on a run and their second unit was impressive as far as how they picked up and how they changed the momentum of the game. But they had to sustain that … and we just had to continue to be solid. I’m really proud of this group’s ability to stay poised and trust each other down the stretch.”
Kendall Brown added 14 points for the Mad Ants, who won the game when a target score of seven points, under first-year G League overtime rules, was reached. The Mad Ants face the Go-Go again 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I’m just super excited and proud of these guys,” said Hankins, who was without Bennie Boatwright (knee), Norvel Pelle (personal), Deividas Sirvydis (back) and Gabe York (ankle). “We’re down some bodies, so we have to play different positions. Justin Anderson has to play center a lot. … Our bench is short right now and that’s just how it can be in the G League.
“Just to be able to fight through it, tough it out by losing the lead, coming back to tie it up and getting to overtime, it showed how much grit and togetherness we have. The most difficult thing that you need to do is get your team together and we showed that (togetherness) tonight.”
Capital City was paced by Craig Sword’s 20 points and Quenton Jackson’s 18 with 11 rebounds. Former Purdue player Trevion Williams had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
But all were eclipsed by Anderson, 29, who has played 242 NBA games with Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Cleveland and Indiana.
“He’s talented enough to still be in the NBA,” Hankins said. “He’s shown it here the last couple weeks with the run he’s been on. His basketball IQ and his ability, he’s basically the quarterback out there. He calls a lot of plays on his own and he sees what’s going on. All the experience he’s gained, he’s retained things and he applies it in the game setting, which is not easy to do when you’re tired, playing multiple positions and are getting beat up and beat on. It all just speaks volumes of what kind of player he is.”