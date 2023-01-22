A lot of basketball knowledge Mad Ants fans have came directly from former coach Steve Gansey. For years, he held pregame “chalk talk” sessions, answering questions about various topics like what lineup and strategies he’d use that day, giving Fort Wayne faithful perhaps an unparalleled amount of G League access.
The Mad Ants’ current coach, Tom Hankins, now leads those gatherings and Gansey was invited Sunday, just before his return game at Memorial Coliseum as coach of the College Park Skyhawks.
Everyone in the room knew Gansey was eager to win and that he did; the Skyhawks walloped the Mad Ants 129-91, in front of a crowd of 2,770 that saw Fort Wayne fall behind by 26 in the first quarter and never really make a game of it.
It was marketed as “Star Wars Night,” but really it was more of a throwback night, as many staff members from the organization’s past – such as former team President Jeff Potter – were in attendance to see the return of Gansey, 37.
“It was emotional, to be honest with you, even right before the game when they did that tribute video. I was little emotional,” Gansey said. “There are a lot of great people in this city and just a lot of memories, a lot of great wins and bad losses, all over the place. I was obviously wanting this game bad, and kudos to our players for just coming out and bringing it. This was a lot of fun.”
Gansey’s coaching career began as a Mad Ants intern in 2009; he was the interim head coach for 35 games in 2011-12, after Joey Meyer was fired; he remained an assistant coach through 2014, when he helped Conner Henry coach Fort Wayne to the G League championship; and he returned as head coach in 2015 after a season as an assistant with the Canton Charge.
Gansey is the 16-year-old Mad Ants’ winningest coach. He was 132-146, including a 9-26 record from that 2011-12 season, and went 1-3 in the playoffs. The Indiana Pacers, who bought the Mad Ants from a Potter-led local group in 2015, messily parted with Gansey in the fall of 2020, then hired Hankins.
This is Gansey’s second season with the Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ minor leaguers, who were led by Armoni Brooks’ 31 points and Cat Barber’s 30 on Sunday, when they shot 51.1% from the field, made 16 of 31 shots from 3-point range, and improved to 4-5.
“One of the things we’ve always talked about is just being consistent in our play, and we’ve been trending in the right direction. We had 21 assists at halftime and were just playing for each other,” Gansey said, admitting his players knew he really was passionate about winning at the Coliseum.
Fort Wayne (6-4) was paced by Gabe York’s 19 points, while Norvel Pelle had 16 points, and it shot only 39.3% from the field as its winning streak was snapped at four games. Admittedly, the Mad Ants were coming off three Western road games last week and hadn’t held a full-fledged practice since Jan. 13, but it was a brutal performance.
“We didn’t prepare well enough, and we didn’t come out hungry,” said Hankins, who took responsibility for many of the issues that led to the loss on his 57th birthday. “We didn’t come out fighting. We came out like we were just going to go through the motions and didn’t have to play hard to win. As a coach, you kind of have to read the room and I didn’t do a good job there. We talked about that at halftime and a little bit after the game. They have to buy into it.”