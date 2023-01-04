Isaiah Jackson’s playing time with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers waned – he hadn’t been in a game since Dec. 27 and sat out their last three – so they sent him to the Mad Ants to get in some work.
Work he did Wednesday – scoring 24 points with 12 rebounds over 30 minutes – though the Mad Ants lost 128-116 to the Windy City Bulls in front of an announced crowd of 1,548 at Memorial Coliseum.
“I’m tired, super tired,” said Jackson, who converted 11 of 19 shots. “I hadn’t played any game situations like that in a minute, so it felt good to go out there and play with these guys. I know it’s a process and we’ve got another one tomorrow and I’m going to continue to just help the team as much as I can and just get better.”
For Windy City (1-2), Ethan Thompson had 34 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Carlik Jones added 26 points.
Fort Wayne’s Deividas Sirvydis had 19 points. Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Trevelin Queen scored 17 apiece – Queen was ejected late after getting his second technical foul – and David Stockton added six points with 15 assists.
It was the Mad Ants’ first game at the Coliseum since Dec. 5, when they were in the midst of the Showcase Cup season, which they finished 12-6. Now they’re 1-2 in the regular season, which began at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with a 126-113 loss to the Maine Celtics on Dec. 27 and a 131-121 victory over the Bulls on Dec. 29.
“The main thing was turning the ball over,” said coach Tom Hankins, whose Mad Ants had 24 turnovers, 11 more than the Bulls. “We had multiple opportunities in transition to go get easy baskets, which helps get your momentum going. And we end up turning it over, which ends up being a layup or kick-out for an easy 3 at the other end. So those are just huge momentum shifters and that’s a big part of (the loss) right there.”
Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward, has appeared in 29 Pacers games this season, averaging 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 15.6 minutes. As a rookie first-round pick in 2021 out of Kentucky, he played five games with the Mad Ants last season and averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 shot blocks.
He was reassigned to the Mad Ants on Tuesday and welcomed the move.
“Sitting up there with the development I’m trying to (get), and the (Pacers) are trying to get me, too, I don’t feel like I’m getting any better just sitting around,” Jackson, 20, said. “I feel like it was a good decision from both ends – myself and the Pacers – to let me come down here and get some run in.”
Jackson is expected to remain with the Mad Ants for Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Gold in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and could still be with the them for Sunday’s 3 p.m. game against the Cleveland Charge at the Coliseum.
“All the guys took me in and were telling me stuff, like the plays, and were really patient with me,” said Jackson, who had only one practice with the Mad Ants before Wednesday’s game. “You could tell I was lost out there, a little bit, on some of the plays. But I know it’s a process, and they know it’s a process, too. … We’re just going to continue to keep jelling and just get better.”
The Mad Ants led by as many as 16 points early, but the advantage was down to 64-59 at halftime, when Sirvydis had 14 points, Queen 13 and Jackson 12, including a baseline drive set up by a no-look Stockton pass from the top of the key. Windy City’s Marko Simonovic had 13 points at halftime, finishing with 23.
Things turned even more in the Bulls’ favor, controversially, early in the third quarter. Nick King drew a foul with 7:31 left, though the Mad Ants thought King had clearly pushed off, and the Bulls took a 73-71 lead with his ensuing 2-point free throw. King made it 75-71 with another free throw, though the Mad Ants didn’t think it should have been a shooting foul.
King’s layup, at the end of a fastbreak, put the Bulls up 102-86 at the end of three quarters. King finished with 11 points.
The Mad Ants played without Justin Anderson, who had a non-COVID illness, Bennie Boatwright (knee) and Kendall Brown, who was up with the Pacers.