Gabe York was checking into his second NBA game, the Indiana Pacers’ final contest last season, when arguably the best player in the sport locked eyes with him. The Nets’ Kevin Durant was on a sticky feet pad, getting some more traction for his sneakers, and began saying something to York, who thought some series trash-talking was headed his direction.
Instead, it was praise for a journeyman guard, who had played in played in places such as Israel, Greece and Germany before parlaying a tremendous season with the Mad Ants into his NBA debut.
“I get to the stanchion and I’m about to come in and I thought he was just going to say something, some big-man stuff, right? Talk down to me or whatever. Instead he was like, ‘I’ve seen what it took for you to get here,’” York said. “It was dope to be able to hear someone like that had seen the struggles that I’d gone through. When you go through stuff like that, being overseas, it’s like you feel kind of invisible at times. So it was dope for one of the greatest to be able to say that to me, it just made it seem like, ‘OK, I’m going to keep that fire lit under my flame, to try and make this happen again.’”
York, 29, is back with the Mad Ants, who open the Showcase Cup portion of their season – they will try to qualify for a tournament in Las Vegas – 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum against the Grand Rapids Gold.
“A lot of things made sense for me to come back here and make getting back to the NBA a real possibility again,” said York, a 6-foot-3 guard. “This environment that the Mad Ants and Pacers have given us to succeed and be successful, it’s second to none. So it kind of felt like a no-brainer to come back and get ready for this next season.”
The Mad Ants reached the Showcase Cup tournament last season with a 9-5 record, then went a disappointing 17-17 in the regular season and missed the playoffs. But there were still success stories, namely the team-record five players on G League contracts who were called to the NBA: Justin Anderson, Keifer Sykes, Terry Taylor, Nate Hinton and York.
York averaged 21.7 points, 4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals in 34 games for the Mad Ants. He attempted 11.2 3-pointers per game, making 30.8% percent of them. He had a 45-point game, set a team record with nine 3-pointers in another game, and made a team-record 155 shots from beyond the arc.
York, who played in college at Arizona from 2012 to 2016, thought he’d made it to the NBA in 2021 when he signed a hardship deal with the Orlando Magic, but he tested positive for COVID-19, never got another chance with the Magic, and had to wait until April 9 to make his NBA debut in Philadelphia. In two games with the Pacers, he logged 21 minutes, made 2 of 7 shots, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc, and had four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
To get back there, he decided his best option was to sign with the Mad Ants, who brought in newcomers such as Trevelin Queen, who was league MVP and helped Rio Grande Valley to a title last season, Norvel Pelle and David Stockton. York also worked on his ball-handling, his passing “through tight windows” and wants to make more of an impact on defense.
“If you look at my career, this is the first time I’ve done something back-to-back. My whole career has been spent overseas and then in the G League, and back and forth like that. So, for me, I see (coming back to Fort Wayne) as that last opportunity to get an NBA roster spot,” York said.
“I felt this was something I had to do, come back and showcase my talents and what I can do through playing with guys like Kendall (Brown), Trevelin, Justin Anderson, David Stockton, guys like that. Being able to play with guys like that helps a lot. I’m definitely excited to be back.”