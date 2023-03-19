This time, the Mad Ants took care of business at home. And because they did, their hopes of making the postseason are no longer so far-fetched.
The Mad Ants defeated the Wisconsin Herd 128-114 on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum – an energetic crowd of 4,135 attended the exciting final home game of the regular season – and Fort Wayne is now a half-game back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Motor City Cruise and Cleveland Charge.
The Mad Ants (16-14) close the regular season with difficult road games against the Delaware Blue Coats (20-10) at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.
A week ago, on the heels of dropping back-to-back games to the Cruise at the Coliseum, Fort Wayne was 1½ games back of the final playoff spot and needed to leapfrog five teams. Beating the league-best Long Island Nets and Westchester Knicks in road games certainly helped, as did Sunday’s victory that featured 31 points from Justin Anderson, 27 from Trevelin Queen and 14 points with 13 rebounds from Jermaine Samuels Jr.
“We realize that every game is valuable, that every game is really important for us, so we’ve all been dialed in and locked in on the game plan,” Queen said.
“We’ve just got to get out in transition and play Mad Ants basketball, stay locked in and stay connected with each other.”
The Mad Ants could even still earn a home playoff game – which would be at the Coliseum, not Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis – in what would be a single-elimination format until a best-of-3 G League Final. The Mad Ants are one game behind, and would have to move past three teams, to get a home game by placing fourth in the Eastern Conference.
The Mad Ants haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2018 and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2015 finals, the season before the Indiana Pacers bought the team, but it’s less a certainty that drought will continue than it was after the ugly 132-102 loss to the Cruise on March 11.
“It’s a completely different team than it was a week ago; they’ve come together a lot more and showed a lot of toughness, especially going on the road and getting those two tough ones,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “We’ve got some veterans that know how to focus and to lead, and their voices just got stronger after losing those two to Motor City.”
Wisconsin (10-20) was led by Paris Bass’ 26 points and 12 rebounds. Deividas Sirvydis, who was traded from Fort Wayne to Wisconsin this season for Jordan Bone, had 22 points.